The 98 Degrees singers both posted tributes to the bar in their hometown of Cincinnati.

Nick and Drew Lachey Are Closing Their Sports Bar After 3 Years: 'Onward and Upward'

Pour one out for Lachey’s.

The Cincinnati sports bar founded by 98 Degrees singers Nick Lachey and Drew Lachey is closing its doors after three years. Its final day in business will be Sunday, Feb. 11.

“This week will be our last week of operations,” reads a message on the restaurant’s website. “Party with Nick and Drew at Lachey’s one last time this weekend as a final farewell.”

Both Nick and Drew posted about the closing on their Instagram accounts, each sharing photos taken at the bar.

“Me and my boys enjoying one last hurrah at @lacheysbar,” Nick, 44, wrote on a photo with his sons Camden John, 5, and Phoenix Robert, 1.

“It’s been an incredible 3 years full of lifelong memories,” he continued. “Thank You Cincinnati for helping me realize a dream and the chance to share it with multiple generations of Lacheys and Lachey fans. We will be closing it’s doors after this Saturday night. Let’s make some more amazing memories this weekend and send her out in style!!”

In his tribute to the bar, Drew also thanked Cincinnati, the city where the siblings grew up together.

“As you may have heard, @nicklachey @foureg and I have made the very difficult decision to close the doors of @lacheysbar after this coming weekend,” Drew, 41, wrote. “While this is a sad moment for us we also feel blessed to have had the opportunity and want to thank everyone that supported us and made this dream come true for the past 3 years. #NextChapter #OnwardAndUpward #ThankYouCincinnati.”

Nick and Drew opened Lachey’s in January of 2015, documenting the process on the A&E reality series, Lachey’s: Raising the Bar.

It included 14 craft beers, six wines, and signature cocktails including the #17, named in honor of the bus route the brothers used to take to get to the nearby School for the Creative and Performing Arts. The restaurant also offered a variety of burgers and salads and their signature chili, which you can recreate at home with the recipe here.

A man named Lavoris Hightower, 36, was indicted by the Cincinnati Police Department for “attempted murder, felonious assault, weapons under disability and tampering with evidence” in December.