Nick Jonas Says Working with Kelly Clarkson on New Popcorn Flavor Was 'a Dream'

Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson have moved on from sharing a stage to sharing a bag of popcorn.

The American Idol star helped the "Jealous" singer and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas introduce a new flavor to their popcorn line: Kelly's Classic BBQ.

Nick calls the new Rob's Backstage Popcorn flavor "a tip of the cap" to Clarkson's Texas roots. "Our original flavor has that kind of delicious tangy spice flavor to it, so it's a perfect extension of that," he tells PEOPLE of the smokey seasoning.

The collaboration happened organically, says Nick, who previously co-starred alongside Clarkson on NBC's The Voice. Clarkson tried Rob's Backstage Popcorn while at a Jonas Brothers concert.

"Kelly became familiar with the popcorn when she came to one of our shows and her friend apparently was obsessed with it," says the youngest in the musical trio.

From there, the pair worked through the trial and error of creating Kelly's Classic BBQ with ease.

"It was a really natural fit. Anytime you get to collaborate with a friend, it's always a dream," says Nick. "The thing that's wonderful about Kelly is that she's got such great energy and back in my time working for The Voice, I just saw how comfortable she was with people and how comfortable she made people feel. And that's such an incredible quality, especially for someone who's been working in this industry and all that as long as she has, to still be so warm and welcoming."

The Jonas Brothers first released Rob's Backstage Popcorn in 2021 with just one sweet and salty flavor mysteriously called "secret recipe," which is the flavor Clarkson tried at the concert. The main ingredients listed on the nutritional label are sugar, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, red bell pepper and carrot.

Rob's Popcorn/Instagram

The "secret" recipe was developed nearly 30 years ago by Rob Garbowsky, father of Greg Garbowsky — the former Jonas Brothers bass player and current member of Jonas Brothers management team. The brothers told PEOPLE in 2021 that Rob's homemade popcorn became a staple for snacking during tours.

San Francisco-based start-up The Naked Market helped the brothers to create, market and distribute the snack. Initially, the "secret recipe" flavor was only sold at Live Nation venue concession stands during their Remember This tour in 2021 but was eventually sold online too for $6 a bag. Now both flavors are available nationwide at Walmart, Safeway and Albertsons.