Nick and Drew Lachey's Sports Bar Will Open January 1
Nick and Drew Lachey are planning to start the New Year off with a bang (and some booze).
The brothers announced their sports bar Lachey’s Bar is set to open on January 1 in their hometown Cincinnati, Ohio.
“Don’t look now, but @lacheysbar is getting ready to open 1/1! #Lacheys,” Nick, 41, captioned a photo of the interior, in addition to a shot of the venue’s outdoor sign.
“If you build it, they will come!! @lacheysbar #Lacheys,” he wrote.
A&E announced earlier this year that the former 98 Degrees bandmates will star in a new docuseries surrounding the ups and downs of the restaurant.
“Despite their lack of knowledge about running a business,” the press release for the show reads. “The determined brothers are ready to roll up this sleeves and learn the ins and outs of running a place where everybody knows your name.”
The show is slated to air in 2015.
