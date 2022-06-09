Nick Cannon and Ryan Reynolds Celebrate Father's Day with 'The Vasectomy' Cocktail

"Lord knows I need one," father of eight Nick Cannon joked as he made "The Vasectomy" cocktail with Ryan Reynolds in a new Aviation Gin spot

Father's Day is no joke for Nick Cannon!

The 41-year-old actor — who has fathered seven kids, including three in 2021, and recently revealed he is expecting more children this year — stars in a hilarious new ad for Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin, in which he takes viewers through how to make "the mother of all cocktails: 'The Vasectomy,'" in honor of the upcoming dad-focused holiday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Lord knows I need one," Cannon quipped in the spot, before staring to make the drink: 1 oz. cranberry juice, 3 oz. tonic, a dash of lemon juice and 1.5 oz. Aviation Gin over ice in a tall glass, stirred and garnished with an orange-rind twist.

All along, the Wild "N Out star teased about the joys of parenting, including all the "full night's sleep" he's getting.

"And that looks like a delicious Vasectomy," he declared at the end of the hilarious process before Reynolds, 45, stepping into frame for a sip.

"I'll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids," Reynolds said, the Deadpool star spitting his drink out after Cannon told him, "I have eight."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Ryan Reynolds and Nick Cannon Celebrate Father's Day with ‘The Vasectomy’ Cocktail Ryan Reynolds and Nick Cannon | Credit: Ryan Reynolds/YouTube

Reynolds shared the ad to his Instagram feed Wednesday evening, writing in the caption, "Congrats to @nickcannon! Also apologies to @nickcannon."

"While delicious, the Aviation Vasectomy is clearly not yet 100% effective," he jokingly warned, adding the hashtag, "#HappyFathersDay."

On Cannon's post of the commercial, Reynolds wrote in a comment, "I'm making mine a double. ❤️❤️❤️."

Reynolds shares three daughters with wife Blake Lively, while Cannon announced in January that he is expecting later this year with model Bre Tiesi.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 8 with Model Bre Tiesi Following the Death of Son Zen

On Tuesday's episode of the Lip Service podcast, Cannon revealed that he is expecting more children this year.