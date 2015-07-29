Nick and Drew Lachey's Hot Yoga Advice: Don't Forget to Breathe (See the Exclusive Video!)

Image zoom

It looks like Nick and Drew Lachey have finally found their Zen.

As part of Bud Light’s #UpForWhatever campaign, the brothers — who own Lachey’s Bar in Cincinnati — led a hot yoga class at Bikram Yoga NYC on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Drew, 38, tells PEOPLE he’s the pro of the family. He’s done Bikram yoga “a couple of times, but regular yoga more.” Nick, on the other hand? Not so much.

“I’ve been doing Bikram yoga for about two hours,” Nick, 41, says. “Today was literally my first time doing yoga of any kind.”

But he seemed to be getting the hang of it just fine — although he clearly enjoyed renaming the poses. “Reaching-for-the-last-Bud-Light-in-the-back-of-the fridge pose” was one of our faves. (See the exclusive video below!)

Hot Yoga With Nick and Drew Lachey



According to Drew, he decided to try yoga after being diagnosed with a chronic back problem in 2008. His doctor wanted him to “address” it by limiting his time in the weight room, which led him to the yoga studio.

“Yoga makes me sweat,” he says. “Your body feels better, especially your hips, lower back and hamstrings. It changes how you feel.”

Even though it was his first class, Nick said he would do it again “for sure.”

“I can definitely see why people gravitate to it,” he says. “It’s a little spiritual in its own way and you definitely get a good stretch. It serves a lot of needs.”

RELATED: Brewery Yoga With Beer is Hottest New Fitness Trend

Nick stays fit by lifting weights, doing the elliptical and occasionally running on the treadmill. Both guys say they feel more pressure in their joints as they age. Oddly, they love to tread water.

“There is something fundamentally weird about sweating in the pool,” Drew says jokingly.

“It’s weird isn’t it?” says Nick. “You do sweat in the pool. I’ll throw a game on [TV] and just tread water in the pool and watch — and all of a sudden you feel sweat coming down.”

[related title=”5 Things You Can Do to Reduce Stress Right Now, From a Yoga Instructor” link=”http://greatideas.people.com/2015/03/23/yoga-girl-rachel-brathen-how-reduce-stress/”]

Normally, a hot yoga class levels out around 105 degrees, but this session was set for 98 degrees to play on the brothers’ former boy band name. Nick even had some advice for Bikram newcomers: “Breathe,” he says. “A few times, I forgot to breathe and I don’t advise that. It’s good to breathe.”

“Yeah, you’ve got to breathe and take your time,” adds Drew. “You’ve got to figure out what your body can do and how it’s going to react the next day. So ease yourself into it.”

—Megan Kuharich