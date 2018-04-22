Nicholas Elmi's Watermelon, Tomato and Goat Cheese Salad

“You taste different flavors with each bite,” says the chef-owner of Royal Boucherie in Philadelphia.

Nicholas Elmi’s Watermelon, Tomato & Goat Cheese Salad

1 lb. red seedless watermelon

1 lb. beefsteak tomatoes

½ oz. fresh basil

1 bunch fresh tarragon

3 fresh oregano or marjoram sprigs

1 Tbsp. coarse sea salt

1 Tbsp. black pepper

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/3 cup aged balsamic vinegar

6 oz. fresh goat cheese, crumbled

1. Preheat grill to high (450° to 500°). Slice watermelon into 1-inch-thick slices, and place on oiled grates. Grill, uncovered, to create light grill marks, about 1 minute on each side. Chill watermelon until ready to use.

2. Cut tomatoes into 1-inch pieces, and place in a large bowl.

3. Tear basil leaves, and add to tomatoes. Pick tarragon and oregano leaves from stems; add leaves to tomatoes and basil, and discard stems.

4. Cut cooled watermelon into 1-inch pieces, and add to tomato-herb mixture. Sprinkle with sea salt and black pepper. Drizzle with oil and balsamic vinegar; toss to evenly coat. Top with crumbled goat cheese.

Serves: 6

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.