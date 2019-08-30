Calling All Foodies! An NFL Food Taster Position Exists and the Application Is Open

Image zoom Stadium food

Do you ever find yourself saying, “I’m just here for the snacks?”

If your answer is yes, then we may have just found the perfect position for you.

Sports betting website Pickswise is holding a contest for “footballing foodies” across the nation to be the company’s Official NFL Food Tester, a person who will travel around the country, visiting stadiums to hunt down the “best signature dishes throughout the league.”

In addition to tasting the food, the foodie chosen for the job will “rank the signature dishes and report back to Pickswise with their findings and may also be called upon to provide content for the Pickswise social media accounts,” according to the contest page.

In addition to a $500 stipend in prize money, the lucky candidate who gets picked will get free tickets to three to five NFL games during the 2019 season, as well as an “allowance” to buy one food at each stadium they visit. Unfortunately, whoever wins will have to fork out money for their own travel and accommodation to games.

Image zoom Stadium food

RELATED: How to Get a Free Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte or New Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Today

There are no qualifications beyond being 21 years or older, and following the application process — which includes uploading a photo of yourself eating your favorite game day food to Twitter with the hashtag #NFLFoodTester — and following the Pickswise account.

The opening closes on September 9 at 5 p.m. EST, and the position winner will be contacted by September 13.

The site promises that the opening is the “opportunity of a lifetime, traveling around the country to watch incredible games across the league, while enjoying great food. What’s not to love!?”