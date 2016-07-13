News Bites: Taco Bell Flagship Restaurant Coming to Vegas, Beer Labels Get Nutrition Facts & More

Nibble on this: 5 things happening in the world of food you should know.

1. Taco Bell Cantina is coming to the Las Vegas strip.

This is what happens in Vegas: Taco Bell is opening their upscale Cantina flagship restaurant on the city’s Harmon Corner. The new 24-hour restaurant will feature two floors and a patio for outdoor dining. It’s not just standard fast food here: You’ll find beer and spiked slushies, and menu items like nachos and rolled tacos. Guests can expect “a dining atmosphere fit for the lifestyle of the Vegas Strip,” according to the press release. Last year, the chain opened its first Cantina restaurants in California and Ohio. No word on when the restaurant will officially open, but hopefully the party gets started very soon.

2. A restaurant is offering an 8-hour long dinner for two … for a cool $2 million.

Ce La Vi, a rooftop restaurant at the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, has teamed up with Russian diamond company World of Diamonds for the most expensive dinner in the world, reports Forbes. For its $2 million price tag, two diners will enjoy a helicopter tour of Singapore, 10,000 roses, a ride in a Rolls-Royce, an 18-course meal, luxury cruise and a 2.08-carat blue diamond ring. Oh, yeah, guests can eat dinner with diamond-encrusted chopsticks. Naturally.

Singapore restaurant Ce’ La Vi will provide you and 18-course meal for $2 million USD.https://t.co/9gDYL6kHJT pic.twitter.com/4fmCZEXbgw — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) July 12, 2016

3. Today is National French Fry Day.

Want free fries? Check out the all the places you can grab some french fry deals.

4. Large beer brewers are voluntarily adding calorie counts to their labels.



Four large breweries have agreed to add calorie and nutrition facts on the labels of their beer bottles, reports Fortune. The companies were previously not allowed to post the health information on their packaging, but the U.S. Treasury’s Alcohol Tax and Trade Bureau gave beer companies the right to do so in a May 2013 ruling. The breweries included Anheuser-Busch InBev, MillerCoors, Heineken and Constellation Brands—which produce 8 out of every 10 bottles in the country.

Four largest brewers all are agreeing to add calorie, nutrition info to their beer labels. https://t.co/mAgnMQ7AcV pic.twitter.com/ZY69vkEgKz — John Kell (@Johnnerkell) July 12, 2016

5. It’s Krispy Kreme’s birthday, so donut forget to celebrate.

We're 79 (553 in dog years)! On 7/13 buy any dozen, get a 2nd Original Glazed dozen for 79¢. #KKBday (US/CAN) pic.twitter.com/jW7j85yyB7 — krispykreme (@krispykreme) July 6, 2016

Krispy Kreme was founded 79 years ago—on July 13th, 1937— and is celebrating its birthday with (what else?), free doughnuts. Today you can buy any dozen and get another original glazed dozen for 79 cents. Oh, yummy day!