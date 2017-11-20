The internet is not feeling The New York Times’ latest recipe.

Twitter is not feeling The New York Times’ latest recipe.

Thanksgiving dinner is traditionally a meat-lover’s paradise, so when the NYT suggested their recipe for Brussels sprouts sliders would be everybody’s “new favorite Thanksgiving appetizer,” many users rushed to tell the venerable news organization that they were wrong.

The recipe in question features two roasted Brussels sprouts to create the effect of a bun, with tempeh in the center in place of meat.

“I would rather eat my own fingers,” wrote Bram Stoker Award-winning author Kealan Patrick Burke.

Image zoom Credit: Getty Images

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Another Twitter user made a joke about how the NYT hadn’t meant to tweet this out to everybody, just one specific person they knew who really liked vegetables. “Think this was suppose to be a DM,” he wrote.

And a few Twitter users noted that this recipe controversy brought them back to 2015, when the publication suggested people should put peas in their guacamole.

Wrote one user: “First it was peas in my guac, now it’s brussels sprouts to replace buns? Is nothing sacred in 2017?!”

Although there is at least one person who thought the recipe for crispy brussels sprout “buns” holding together a layer of caramelized onions, tangy mustard and tempeh sounded like it would probably be delicious.