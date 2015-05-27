EXCLUSIVE: Get a First Look at the 2015 New York City Wine & Food Festival Lineup

Every year, the New York City Wine & Food Festival brings hundreds of chefs (and thousands of great dishes) to the Big Apple—and now PEOPLE has an early look at who and what to expect at this year’s eighth annual event that runs October 15-18.



The large foodie festival, sponsored by the Food Network and Cooking Channel and presented by Food & Wine, will bring back some of the same well-loved events as last year—like the Best Bloody Mary Brunch hosted by the cast of Chopped—and a few star-studded new ones—like Emeril Lagasse‘s The Art of Tiki: A Cocktail Showdown.

And some other big parties to look forward to at Pier 92, Pier 94 and various locations around New York City include:

Giada De Laurentiis’ Italian Feast presented by Ronzoni

Celebrity Cruises Ramen Party hosted by Chrissy Teigen

Veg Out with Hungryroot hosted by Haylie Duff

Sweet Masquerade hosted by Dominique Ansel

Brunch @ Bobby’s hosted by Bobby Flay

Rachael Ray’s Feedback: Chefs and Cocktails

Rock & Roll Sushi hosted by Masaharu Morimoto

Stacked: Sandwiches and Sides hosted by Tiffani Thiessen

Chicken Coupe hosted by Whoopi Goldberg

Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray

Presale tickets for the festival—where 100% of proceeds benefit the Food Bank For New York City and No Kid Hungry—will go on sale June 8 through 21 at nycwff.org, while tickets open to the public will start June 22.