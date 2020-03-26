Image zoom Donuts Delite/ Facebook

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s leading disease experts, continues to work on the front lines to inform the nation about the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Fauci’s face can be seen on the front lines of a local donut shop.

As a way to honor the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Donuts Delite in Rochester, New York introduced a new collection of doughnuts featuring Fauci’s face.

“It just started as a tribute,” shop owner Nick Semeraro told ABC News.

“It started as a thank you. It’s sticking, and I think it’s great,” he said. “People are stuck at home and what’s happening is, it’s starting conversations. Whether they pick it up for someone, it starts that thinking outside of the box and giving back.”

The Fauci doughnuts appear to have classic yellow cake base with a thick layer of vanilla buttercream frosting and America-inspired red, white and blue sprinkles.

An edible picture of Fauci, 79, wearing his white doctor’s coat is then placed in the center of the pastry and is surrounded by the frosting.

Semeraro told the Democrat and Chronicle that while the bakery is “bipartisan” they wanted to “give credit where credit’s due.”

Salvatore Fantauzzo, CEO of Salvatore’s, which owns Donuts Delite, added that the shop wanted to bring “light to a humbling experience even if it’s just while wolfing down that donut.”

The dessert has become so popular that the shop has made thousands of Fauci doughnuts since introducing the treat on Monday.

“Right now, we’re selling over 100 an hour at least,” Semeraro told ABC News. “We had no idea they would blow up like that.”

According to the shop’s menu , each doughnut sells for $2.10 a piece, while a six-pack is $11 and a dozen is $20.

