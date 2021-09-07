Twix Releases New Salted Caramel Cookie Bars to Satisfy Sweet-Salty Cravings
Starting in September 2021, the debate between sweet or salty becomes a thing of the past thanks to Twix
Twix has a new offering perfect for that sweet and salty candy craving.
This month, the candy masters at Mars Wrigley revealed Twix Salted Caramel, a new salted cookie bar in their portfolio.
The sweet treat has the three classic layers that fans know and love but with an additional pinch of salt. With a crunchy shortbread cookie, salted caramel layer and milk chocolate coating, Twix Salted Caramel is poised to satisfy that savory-sweet craving.
"While TWIX fans will still need to pick a side when it comes to choosing between right TWIX or left TWIX, they will no longer have to decide between a sweet or salty treat with TWIX Salted Caramel," Michelle Deignan, Mars Wrigley's Senior Brand Director, said in a release.
The salted candy will be on the shelves of select retailers this month. They'll hit stores nationwide in early 2022.
In other Twix news, B&G Foods recently announced a sweet seasoning for ice cream, chicken wings, and everything in-between.
The 13.5 oz. Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend is a mix of the candy bar's cookie, caramel and chocolate flavors which is perfect for adding a pinch of sweetness to dishes. B&G Foods also introduced creative recipes for fans with an adventurous palate, including a Twix BBQ sauce for chicken wings, Twix snickerdoodle cookies and more.