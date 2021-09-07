Twix Releases New Salted Caramel Cookie Bars to Satisfy Sweet-Salty Cravings

Starting in September 2021, the debate between sweet or salty becomes a thing of the past thanks to Twix

Twix has a new offering perfect for that sweet and salty candy craving.

This month, the candy masters at Mars Wrigley revealed Twix Salted Caramel, a new salted cookie bar in their portfolio.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sweet treat has the three classic layers that fans know and love but with an additional pinch of salt. With a crunchy shortbread cookie, salted caramel layer and milk chocolate coating, Twix Salted Caramel is poised to satisfy that savory-sweet craving.

"While TWIX fans will still need to pick a side when it comes to choosing between right TWIX or left TWIX, they will no longer have to decide between a sweet or salty treat with TWIX Salted Caramel," Michelle Deignan, Mars Wrigley's Senior Brand Director, said in a release.

The salted candy will be on the shelves of select retailers this month. They'll hit stores nationwide in early 2022.

Twix Salted Caramel Credit: Twix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In other Twix news, B&G Foods recently announced a sweet seasoning for ice cream, chicken wings, and everything in-between.