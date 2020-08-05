Sugar Cookie Hershey's Kisses Are Coming This Holiday Season

August might be a bit early to pull out hot chocolate and winter sweaters, but Hersey’s is already thinking about the holiday season.

The chocolate brand is debuting new Sugar Cookie Hershey’s Kisses for the holidays this year, according to a listing on the Meijer grocery store website.

“Well, look what popped up on Meijer's website!,” @CandyHunting, the Instagram account that first reported the new product, wrote. “Here's a better look at the Sugar Cookie Hershey's Kisses set for the holiday season.”

The candies, similar to the popular Cookies n’ Cream Kisses, are described as having “sugar cookie flavored white creme” with green and red cookie pieces throughout. Each piece is wrapped in the classic metallic foil adorned with Christmas trees, stars and bells.

Earlier this year, Hershey’s Kisses made their way to the breakfast table with General Mills’ creation of Hershey’s Kisses Cereal. The cereal, first spotted in December 2019 and widely available beginning in January, has “a nice light crunch and a smooth chocolate flavor,” according to a press release.

