The Food Network's Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That's So '90s will premiere Sunday, April 24 at 9 p.m., with streaming available on discovery+

New Season of Worst Cooks in America Features '90s Stars from Full House, Clueless, and More

The new season of Worst Cooks in America will take you on a trip down memory lane.

Discovery+ recently announced Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That's So '90s, which will feature a star-studded lineup of guests from popular shows that aired throughout the decade.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fans will recognize celebrities including Lori Beth Denberg (All That), Elisa Donovan (Clueless), Tracey Gold (Growing Pains), Jennie Kwan (California Dreams), Matthew Lawrence (Boy Meets World), Mark Long (Road Rules), Jodie Sweetin (Full House), Nicholle Tom (The Nanny) and Curtis Williams (The Parent 'Hood).

For the upcoming season, scheduled to premiere next month, host Anne Burrell will be joined by Food Network star Jeff Mauro for the first time. Together the dynamic duo will take part in molding the celebrity guests into better cooks.

"While these recruits were Hollywood darlings on television in the '90s, they never won anyone over with their cooking – so Anne and Jeff guide them through a series of rigorous challenges to improve their culinary game. From a short-order diner relay to superhero-themed obstacle course, the challenges are wilder and more outrageous than ever," reads a press release for the show.

Worst Cooks in America Credit: Jason DeCrow/Food Network

Only the star with the most improved cooking skills at the show's finale will be awarded $25,000 on behalf of the charity of their choice and " bragging rights for their team mentor," it added.

On Sunday, Burrell shared her excitement about the season with fans in an Instagram post.

"I am THRILLED to announce that the next season of #worstcooks 'Celebrity Edition' will be premiering on Sunday April 24th at 9 pm on @foodnetwork !!! I am paired up with my GREAT friend @jeffmauro to take this hilarious and super fun group of celebrities through boot camp!!! #ilovewhatido #luckygirl," Burrell, 52, captioned the post.

Worst Cooks in America Credit: Jason DeCrow/Food Network

"This cast is so much fun – and most of them have never spent this much time in the kitchen," said the network's president, Courtney White, per the news release. "The season is a nostalgia-filled blast with familiar faces, hilarious challenges and some impressive culinary transformations."