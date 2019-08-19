Khloé Kardashian Uses These OXO Containers for Her Pantry — and They Just Got a Major Upgrade

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

You might recognize OXO Good Grips POP containers from the very, very organized pantry of Khloé Kardashian. The reality star, 35, uses the sleek, airtight canisters to store snacks, nuts, and her impressive array of cereals in her color-coded, expertly labeled kitchen.

Though Kardashian’s display can already only be described as #pantrygoals, OXO just announced big news that could take things to the next level: Good Grips POP containers now come in even more sizes, space-efficient designs, and include eight brand-new accessories.

The new containers still feature the sealed lids with a button you push to open and close, but they’re now dishwasher safe and have been redesigned with rounded corners for easy pouring. The update also includes new sizes, like a slim rectangle and mini square, and POP accessories that attach to the underside of those lids, like a leveler, scoops, date dial, and a brown sugar saver (a terra cotta disk to keep it from drying out!).

The fresh styles and sets are already available on retailers like Williams Sonoma, Container Store, and Sur La Table, so you can get organizing. Below, shop some of our favorite sizes.

