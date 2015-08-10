Brownie Batter Oreos Finally Hit Shelves (and Are Just as Delicious as You Imagined)

We have official confirmation: Brownie Batter Oreos are real — and they’re spectacular.

Mark Monday, Aug. 10, down as the day the latest (and greatest?) special-edition Oreos hit supermarket shelves nationwide. We’ve been dreaming about the cookies ever since they were spotted at the Sweet and Snacks expo in May, and now they’re available to all Oreo-loving Americans for $4.49 a pack.

This morning, we received a shipment of the new cookies — to stuff in our faces immediately, of course. After a very serious People.com tasting session, the verdict is in: they’re delicious! Despite tasting more like rich chocolate cake than actual brownie batter, the limited-edition Oreos are super chocolate-y, indulgent and basically the only thing capable of making a Monday bearable.

“They’re super chocolatey, but not all that brownie-like, sadly. But they’d be amazing with a big glass of cold milk,” one coworker noted during our mass tasting.

“They smell like brownie batter, for sure, and when you bite in, they taste like chocolate cake,” added another.

“I’m gonna give these a hard yes.”



“They take me back to my childhood! They taste like NesQuik chocolate powder and chocolate Teddy Grahams! Really good, but because it’s so rich and chocolate-y, I think I could only do two or three in a sitting.”

“These would taste amazing in a Blizzard.”

“If you ever made your mom buy you some form of dessert-flavored lip balm in middle school, then don’t even bother because you already know what these smell and taste like, and also Greg from algebra like-likes you.”

Basically, we’re obsessed. (And Greg, if you’re reading this, call us.)

