Oreo Drops 2 New Cookie Flavors to Make the New Year a Little Sweeter

Oreo is always experimenting with not-so-classic flavors — and the newest cookie twists will have dessert fanatics delighted.

Ultimate Chocolate Oreos and Toffee Crunch Oreos are the latest additions to the Oreo family and will be available nationwide following the Jan. 3 launch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ultimate Chocolate Oreos are perfect for chocolate fans. This limited-edition treat squeezes three different layers of chocolate creme (white, milk and dark chocolate) in between the usual chocolatey cookies. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos might be fleeting but the other new Oreo cookie flavor will stick around.

As the newest permanent Oreo flavor, fans can expect Toffee Crunch Oreos to start hitting grocery stores in the beginning of January and stay there. This permanent addition to the Oreo lineup pairs the classic chocolate cookies with toffee creme and sugar crystals (which is where the crunch comes from).

Oreo is no stranger to limited-edition flavors. Blueberry Pie Oreos, Maple Creme Oreos, Peeps Oreos, Crispy Tiramisu Oreos, Fruit Punch, Swedish Fish Oreos, Waffles and Syrup Oreos and Strawberry Frosted Donut Oreos are just the tip of the unique Oreo iceberg.

Oreo Thins x Barefoot Credit: Barefoot