General Mills Just Launched 3 New Cereals That Are Guaranteed to Give You a Sugar Rush

New cereals have been constantly popping up on shelves recently, but these ones look especially good.

General Mills just announced two new addition to their cereal line up, Minions Vanilla Vibe and Lucky Charms Honey Clovers, and are bringing back fan-favorite Cocoa Puffs Brownie Crunch. All three varieties are available in grocery stores across the U.S.

The limited-edition Minions cereal was inspired by the cute characters originally seen in Despicable Me and are also the stars of Minions: The Rise of Gru, which has a delayed its release date to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The "vanilla vibe" flavored cereal features sweet yellow and blue vanilla cake-flavored corn puffs with bite-sized marshmallows scattered throughout.

The new Lucky Charms Honey Clovers are a slight twist on the classic cereal. Mixed with the same marshmallow pieces as the original, the new golden cereal pieces are shaped like clovers and are made with real honey for a touch of sweetness.

Finally, fan-favorite Cocoa Puffs Brownie Crunch has returned to stores. Instead of the classic round puffs, the brownie crunch cereal features crunchy square-shaped pieces full of the sweet chocolate taste that Cocoa Puffs are known for — and will turn your milk into a delicious chocolatey soup.

The cereals are currently available at grocery retailers nationwide for a limited time and cost between $3.49-$4.99 depending on the box size and location.

Many people have been experimenting with homemade cereal over the past few months due to the restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, with pancake cereal becoming particularly popular.

The TikTok food trend had countless people turning regular buttermilk pancakes into breakfast cereal by making them miniature. The tiny flapjacks are prepared like normal and then poured into a bowl along with milk and maple syrup to be eaten like cereal.