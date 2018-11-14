This New Keurig Machine Makes Cocktails Like Moscow Mules, Margaritas and Cosmos

Get ready to be your own bartender.

Keurig is bringing the single-serve style they use to brew coffee over to the cocktail industry with the release of their new Drinkworks Home Bar. The machine, which is a collaboration between Anheuser-Busch and Keurig, retails for $299.99 and will allow consumers to make alcoholic beverages like margaritas, cosmopolitans, and Moscow mules at home.

Not everyone can get their hands on the cocktail maker just yet, though. The company released a limited number of machines for pre-order (by customers 21 and older) in St. Louis, Missouri. They’ll also be available for purchase in store likes Total Wine & More just in time for the holidays, starting on Nov. 19.

Drinkworks pod Courtesy of Drinkworks

Similar to their coffee machines, each drink requires a pod that is filled with “premium spirits and natural flavors,” according to a press release. The pods cost $3.99 each or $15.99 for a set of four and come with suggestions for which glass and garnish to serve each drink with. There is about 15% alcohol per drink made by the Drinksworks Home Bar.

Keurig plans to make the machine available in Florida and California starting next year, and more states will get in on the fun soon, according to their website.

If you’re not a St. Louis native but are in the mood for a drink, try these big batch cocktails, perfect for all your upcoming holiday parties.