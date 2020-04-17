New Instagram Buttons Allow You to Order Food or Donate to Your Favorite Restaurant Instantly

Image zoom

Small businesses across the U.S. have been hit extremely hard by the coronavirus pandemic, especially local restaurants. Loyal patrons have been looking for ways to support their favorite eateries by ordering take-out or contributing to donation pages. Thanks to Instagram, contributing to these efforts just became a lot easier.

The social media platform recently introduced new stickers for restaurants that allows users to order take-out, buy gift cards, and donate to fundraisers through the restaurant’s stories and profile. These features are currently only available in the U.S. and Canada, but will be rolling out globally in the coming weeks according to a blog post from Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: 12 Ways to Support Local Restaurants Without Leaving Home

Image zoom Instagram

RELATED: Guy Fieri Launches Relief Fund to Give $500 Checks to Restaurant Workers Affected by Coronavirus

The fundraiser button will open a Facebook page created by individual businesses and supporters. Food orders and gift cards will take you to a partner site where you can make your purchase.

You can also re-share the stickers from your favorite restaurant on your own feed to spread the word.

“For many businesses right now, every sale helps,” Instagram said in their blog post. “We’ll continue to work on features that make it easier to support the small businesses you care about.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.