'Tis The Season for Holiday Treats! All the New Candy Confections and Sweet Snacks in Stores Now
From Funfetti candy canes and gingerbread Kit Kats to ugly sweater Reese's and Apple Pie Toast Crunch cereal, there's plenty of sweet treats out to help celebrate the holidays
Brach's Funfetti and Wintergreen Candy Canes
Ferrara is known for offering a slew of traditional and innovative candy cane flavors. New to the portfolio this year? A pair of delicious twists on the red-and-white-striped holiday go-to, courtesy of its Brach's brand. The Funfetti Candy Canes takes the beloved birthday cake flavor and marries it with the vibrant Funfetti dots fans know and love, with actual rainbow sprinkles inside each cane. And the Wintergreen Candy Canes provides a tasty, palate-cooling alternative to the traditional peppermint flavor, with a minty-green coloring to boot!
Reese's Ugly Sweater
The goofy holiday attire just got a lot tastier. In this treat, milk chocolate and peanut butter creme are dressed up with an ugly sweater foil.
Apple Pie Toast Crunch Cereal & More General Mills Favorites
Each year, General Mills offers a slew of holiday treats to get shoppers in the spirit. This year, they've introduced new Apple Pie Toast Crunch cereal, a seasonal twist on their über-popular Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch is also back, as it Buffy! Elf cereal — this time with new marshmallow shapes. There's Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch Mini Treats too, for those hungry for cereal in a bar form.
In addition, Yoplait and Lärabar have dressed up their packaging to be that much more festive. Lärabar's designs come in collaboration with Paper Culture, the brand dropping matching stationary and greeting cards as part of their partnership.
Hershey's Grinch Kisses
These candies will have fans feeling "all toasty inside." It is the milk chocolate kiss with a spirit Grinch-themed foil wrap.
Whoppers Snowballs
For the perfect mouth-poppable candies, look no further! The classic malted milk balls wrapped in new vanilla cream are perfect to snack on while watching a holiday movie.
Chobani Oat Nog
Eggnog lovers will enjoy this indulgent drink. Made from whole grain oats with non-GMO ingredients, this limited edition, vegan-friendly offering delivers a holiday favorite free of dairy, lactose, and gluten.
Kit Kat Gingerbread Cookie
Enjoy all of the gingerbread cookie deliciousness without any of the frustrations from building a gingerbread house. Classic Kit Kat wafers combine with gingerbread-flavored creme in the cozy candy.
Hershey's Sugar Cookie Bar
The Hershey's Sugar Cookie Kisses fans know and love have been supersized this year! This candy bar packs all of the sugar cookie taste in a Hershey's bar size.
The Elf on the Shelf Kellogg's Cereal
The Elf on the Shelf Hot Cocoa Cereal is the newest holiday-flavored breakfast. The chocolate elf-inspired cereal joins The Elf on the Shelf Sugar Cookie Cereal, which was initially released in 2019.
Cinnabon Signature Frosting Pints
Cinnabon's limited-edition Signature Frosting pints are back this holiday season. Stuffed with the same cream cheese frosting that makes Cinnabon's cinnamon rolls oh-so delicious, the frosting can be used to make everything from a grilled cheese to a hot chocolate.
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is coming to stores near you on Nov. 1. The limited-edition ice cream will be available exclusively at Walmart. The vanilla-based ice cream combines gold cake chunks, green sprinkles and red icing, just like the decor on the original beloved cakes. The cake chunks might not be shaped like the iconic tree cakes but the price may give fans some extra cheer — each pint of the frozen treat costs $2.50.
York Peppermint Pattie Snowflakes
The snowflake shape matches the cool and minty flavors of the peppermint patties.
Heath Miniature Toffee Bars
Nothing about the decadent Heath flavors have changed but the packaging gets a seasonal twist. Each toffee bar is wrapped in a spirited and metallic package.
Toll House Holiday Cookie Dough
The new Nestlé holiday cookie dough flavors might not make it to a plate for Santa Claus's milk and cookies. With a selection of Red Velvet Cookie Dough, Peppermint Cocoa Cookie Dough, Gingerbread Cookie Dough and Snow Day Cookie Dough, the baked holiday cheer is endless.
DEUX Ginger Doodle Cookie Dough
This vegan and gluten-free cookie dough can be enjoyed from the jar or baked in the oven to cozy up. Each jar ginger-flavored dough is packed with ashwagandha and cinnamon.
Hershey's Reindeer
The classic milk chocolate is available in a choice of Comet, Vixen and Dasher, so fans can choose their favorite of Santa's reindeers.
Reese's Peanut Brittle Cup
Loaded with peanuts and peanut butter and coated with peanut brittle-flavored creme, this candy is crunchy, flavorful and holiday-themed.
Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite
Grab a glass and get ready to enjoy a spiced sparkly drink! The previously released Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite now has a zero sugar alternative.
Tony's Chocolonely's Holiday-Wrapped Bars
Gourmet chocolate-lovers can't get enough of Tony's Chocolonely. The chocolatier is back this year with brand-new holiday wrapped bars for three of their best-selling flavors: dark milk chocolate pretzel toffee, milk caramel sea salt, and dark chocolate almond sea salt. Perfect for gifting, the designs are as sweet as the chocolate itself. (Don't sleep on Tony's Chocolonely's Edible Tree Ornaments either).
Jelly Belly Dark Chocolate Covered Jelly Beans
Jelly Belly has a handful of holiday offerings, including a BeanBoozled Naughty or Nice gift box and Jelly Belly's 20-flavor Christmas Gift Boxes. But new this year is the brand's Dark Chocolate Covered Very Cherry Jelly Beans, which comes in a 3.8 oz gable box.