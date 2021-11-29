'Tis The Season for Holiday Treats! All the New Candy Confections and Sweet Snacks in Stores Now

Each year, General Mills offers a slew of holiday treats to get shoppers in the spirit. This year, they've introduced new Apple Pie Toast Crunch cereal, a seasonal twist on their über-popular Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch is also back, as it Buffy! Elf cereal — this time with new marshmallow shapes. There's Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch Mini Treats too, for those hungry for cereal in a bar form.

In addition, Yoplait and Lärabar have dressed up their packaging to be that much more festive. Lärabar's designs come in collaboration with Paper Culture, the brand dropping matching stationary and greeting cards as part of their partnership.