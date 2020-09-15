The Oreo cookies come in five different festive designs

New Gingerbread Oreos Have Already Been Spotted on Shelves

Pumpkin spice season may have just begun, but the holidays are just around the corner — and Oreo is getting a jump-start on the festivities with their latest seasonal cookie flavor.

Gingerbread Oreo Cookies are already on shelves, a representative for Oreo confirmed to PEOPLE. The cookies were first spotted by the junk food Instagram account @dncsnacksterz at a Walgreen's in Staten Island, New York.

According to the rep, the cookies feature Oreo's original creme-center that is scattered with crunchy sugar crystals and sandwiched between Oreo's "first-ever" gingerbread-flavored cookies. Stamped on each cookie is one of five cheery designs including a gingerbread man surrounded by snowflakes.

The limited-edition cookies are currently rolling out nationwide and will be available while supplies last.

Many brands have been rolling out their fall and holiday offerings extra early this year, and others are completely bypassing their traditional seasonal treats.

Peeps usually releases seasonally-shaped marshmallow treats for Halloween and Christmas, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, that won’t be possible this year.

Just Born, the family-owned candy manufacturer behind Peeps, Mike and Ikes and Hot Tamales, confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that the festive seasonal releases “will not be in stores again until 2021.”

Halloween Peeps

Due to coronavirus concerns, the company “temporarily suspended production” earlier this year, and “resumed limited production” in May “after making extensive changes in our plant that ensure the safety of our associates.”

In order to meet their everyday demands, the company made the “difficult decision to forgo production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day,” they said in the statement.