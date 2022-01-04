All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Order up! Baskin Robbins, Papa Johns, Jamba Juice and more have exciting offerings to dig into
The Cheesecake Factory: Caesar Salad with Louisiana Chicken Plus Caramelized Onions
Social media went so crazy for TikToker Alix Traeger's Cheesecake Factory hack — a caesar salad with Louisiana chicken plus caramelized onions — that the brand decided to add it to their menu full-time. The dish will be offered as both an entrée size and appetizer side starting on Jan. 10, and for a limited time only.
Dunkin:
Dunkin' launched four brand-new menu items in January.
Winter Blend Coffee: The newest addition to Dunkin's limited batch series, this full-bodied, smooth medium roast boasts notes of gingersnap and is sourced from coffee regions in Brazil and Sumatra. Available in iced or hot, a cup is $2 all month long.
Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte: Dunkin's newest latte creation blends rich, handcrafted espresso with creamy oatmilk and brown sugar cookie flavor to create a comforting sip.
Omelet Bites: Dunkin's new Omelet Bites come in two, crave-worthy varieties: Bacon & Cheddar, and Egg White & Veggie (made with tomato, spinach and a four-cheese blend).
Chive & Onion Stuffed Bagel Minis: The newest flavor of Dunkin's popular bite-sized stuffed bagel minis is a savory onion bagel filled with chive cream cheese and topped with toasted onions. Served warm with two per order!
Stroopwafel Donut: Dunkin's beloved chocolate frosted donut topped with a mini Stroopwafel cookie that combines caramel between two crunchy wafer cookies? What's not to love!
Tropical Smoothie Cafe: Cajun Inspired Favorites
Starting Jan. 19, Tropical Smoothie Cafe will be rolling out a menu with a trip of Cajun inspired offerings:
Hurricane Smoothie: Inspired by the legendary New Orleans cocktail, the bold, tangy Hurricane Smoothie packs a punch with passionfruit, pineapple, orange juice and sweet dark cherries that tastes exactly like the original (minus the booze!)
Cajun Shrimp Wrap: Seasoned shrimp, dirty rice, creole sauce, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and green onions in a toasted wrap.
Cajun Shrimp Salad : That same shrimp wrap filling served on a bed of romaine lettuce with creamy creole dressing on the side.
KFC: Beyond Fried Chicken
Vegetarians can finally get to enjoy KFC's finger-lickin' good Kentucky fried chicken thanks to the restaurant's new Beyond Fried Chicken. Developed by Beyond Meat exclusively for KFC, the plant-based product maintains the taste and texture of whole muscle chicken, plus the flavor and juiciness of KFC's classic fried chicken, without any real chicken. Customers can purchase Beyond Fried Chicken as a combo meal (with fries and a medium drink) or as six or 12-piece nuggets orders, paired with KFC's dipping sauce options.
Krispy Kreme: Chocolate Glazed Minis
Beginning Jan. 7 and only through the end of the month, Krispy Kreme is transforming its fan-favorite chocolate glaze donut into mini form for the first-time ever! Four flavorful mini doughnuts – Mini Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Doughnut, Mini Chocolate Glazed Cookies & Kreme Doughnut, Mini Chocolate Glazed Peanut Butter Doughnut and Mini Chocolate Glazed Doughnut — are available in the lineup, each looking more delicious than the last.
Salt & Straw: Cupcakes by Vegandulgence
The popular ice cream company kicked off 2022 with an all-vegan menu celebrating everything cupcakes. The January collection, titled Cupcakes by Vegandulgence, features five brand-new flavors:
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Petunia's Rainbow Sprinkled Babycakes
Coconut Cream Pie Cupcake with Lemon Curd
Chocolate Hazelnut Cupcake
Renewal Mill's Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake
All are available now in scoop shops across the country and online for nationwide shipping.
Smoothie King: Activator Recovery Line-Up
Smoothie King have dropped a new line of high-protein smoothies to help customers recover after intense exercises in the new year. Available in three flavors — strawberry banana, pineapple spinach and blueberry tart cherry — all three are made with naturally hydrating coconut water to help bodies recover, as well as 26 grams of high-quality Gladiator protein power to build, tone and strengthen muscle. They have 0 grams of added sugar, and are 260 calories each.
Bakin Robbins: Magic Layer Bar
The home of 31 flavors has a new flavor of the month packed with ingredients that mimic the taste of the always-popular seven layer magic bars. With a French custard flavored ice cream, swirls of a smooth ganache, chewy coconut, and graham cracker crumbles, the offering will help you kick off the new year with a scoop of pure bliss.
Jamba: The Go Getter
Jamba has launched a new plant-based smoothie, packed with at least three full servings of vegetables. The citrus and tropical flavored beverage is blended with matcha green tea, and a vegetable and fruit juice blend of mangos, kale, and orange juice.
Cinnabon: Fantasy Sweet Bundle
Cinnabon is celebrating the new season of ABC's The Bachelor with a new limited-edition Fantasy Sweet bundle. Available every Monday night, the bundle gives Bachelor Nation fans at home the perfect pairing to indulge in while watching the reality dating series: a combo of two classic Cinnabon rolls and two cinnamon roll-flavored cold brew ice coffees. All for $15.
Hard Rock Café: Alternative Rock Mocktails
In celebration of Dry January, Hard Rock Café has curated an "Alternative Rock" mocktail menu. Selections included:
Strawberry basil lemonade (pictured): a refreshing lemonade muddled with fresh strawberries and basil
Mango tango: Red Bull, Finest Call mango purée and orange juice
Mango-berry cooler: a tropical blend of mangoes, strawberries, pineapple juice, orange juice and house-made sour mix topped with Sprite
Papa Johns: "NY Style" Pizza
The American pizza restaurant chain has added another crust option to their expansive menu: New York-style pizza, for those hungry for the Big Apple's beloved hand-stretched, oversized slices.
Made from the brand's signature, six-ingredient dough, each 16-each pie yields eight large, wide, thin crust slices, perfect for folding as true New Yorkers do with their slices.
Available through March 13, 2022, each pie is priced at $13 for a one-topping pizza.
Serendipity3: Cotton Candy Frrrozen Hot Chocolate
Serendipity3, the legendary New York City restaurant, added another flavor in its famous "Frrrozen" hot chocolate lineup: cotton candy! The new flavor features "a creamy, dreamy pink cotton candy-flavored white chocolate, topped with a mountain of whipped cream, a fluffy twirl of cotton candy and a cherry on top." It retails for $19.95.
Serendipity3: Brunch Menu
Speaking of Serendipity3, the restaurant has introduced brunch items for the first time. Alongside its full menu, they're now serving:
Avocado toast ($15.95): guacamole, pico de gallo, pickled red onion and cilantro on toast.
Smoked salmon toast ($24.95): with Boursin cheese, red onion, pickled cucumber and everything bagel flavors.
Ham & bacon mmelet ($19.95): includes Taylor ham, bacon and cheddar-jack cheese.
Greek omelet ($19.95): egg with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and oregano.
Two fried eggs or scrambled with hash browns ($19.95): comes with a choice of Taylor ham, bacon or avocado.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit: Brisket Chili Walking Taco
You've heard of a Frito pie, right? Well Dickey's Barbecue Pit has their own version. The restaurant chain, based in Dallas, Texas, has introduced a brisket chili walking taco — which takes its brisket chili (Dickey's chili base, jalapeño-spiced beans, and smoked brisket) and serves it up in a bag of Fritos corn chips with poblano chile cheese sauce, prepared cheddar cheese, and shredded green onions. Try it for $8.
Wings Over: Tender Sandwich
The East Coast wings chain has introduced an all-new sandwich, which features one of its breaded and fried crispy chicken tenders — dressed in one of its expansive 25 flavor options — and then laid in a split-top buttered toasted bun with ranch or blue cheese drizzle on top. Best part is, two will run you just $5.