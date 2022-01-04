All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints

Dunkin' launched four brand-new menu items in January.

Winter Blend Coffee: The newest addition to Dunkin's limited batch series, this full-bodied, smooth medium roast boasts notes of gingersnap and is sourced from coffee regions in Brazil and Sumatra. Available in iced or hot, a cup is $2 all month long.

Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte: Dunkin's newest latte creation blends rich, handcrafted espresso with creamy oatmilk and brown sugar cookie flavor to create a comforting sip.

Omelet Bites: Dunkin's new Omelet Bites come in two, crave-worthy varieties: Bacon & Cheddar, and Egg White & Veggie (made with tomato, spinach and a four-cheese blend).

Chive & Onion Stuffed Bagel Minis: The newest flavor of Dunkin's popular bite-sized stuffed bagel minis is a savory onion bagel filled with chive cream cheese and topped with toasted onions. Served warm with two per order!

Stroopwafel Donut: Dunkin's beloved chocolate frosted donut topped with a mini Stroopwafel cookie that combines caramel between two crunchy wafer cookies? What's not to love!