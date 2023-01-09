All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Fast Food Restaurants

01 of 09 Popeyes: Ghost Pepper Wings Popeyes After a three-year hiatus the fan-favorite wings are back and as firey as ever. The wings are marinated in a ghost pepper spice blend, hand-battered and breaded, fried and served with ranch. Don't miss out on the heat, they are only available for a limited time at the chicken chain.

02 of 09 Red Lobster: Dockside Duos Red Lobster Guests at the seafood-focused spot can mix-and-match five starters and five entrées (plus the beloved cheddar biscuits!) for $16. Starters range from a cup of clam chowder to Caesar salad and entrée options include fish and chips or a bacon cheeseburger.

03 of 09 Krispy Kreme: Biscoff Collection Krispy Kreme The popular in-flight snack is the star of a new trio of donuts available at the chain starting on Monday, Jan. 9. Pick from the Biscoff iced donut, Biscoff Cookie Butter cheesecake donut and Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme-filled donut.

04 of 09 Starbucks: Pistachio Cream Cold Brew Starbucks Fans of the coffee maverick's pistachio latte have a cool surprise on the winter menu. The signature cold brew coffee is sweetened with a vanilla syrup and topped pistachio cream foam and a salted brown butter sprinkles. Read PEOPLE's review here.

05 of 09 Jamba: Belgian Waffle Parfait Jamba Starting on Jan. 10, fans can head to the smoothie spot for something a bit unexpected: waffles! The new parfait combines either Greek yogurt with honey or their house-made whipped foam, fresh fruit, granola and Belgian waffle pieces. P.S. the waffles are also available on their own.

06 of 09 Burger King: International Chicken Sandwiches Burger King BK has a new lineup of chicken sandwiches for when you aren't in the mood for Whoppers. The new Mexican original chicken sandwich — which adds ghost pepper cheese and fried jalapeños to breaded chicken on a sesame seed bun — joins the returning Italian and American original chicken sandwiches in the "International Chicken Sandwiches" trio.

07 of 09 Peet's Coffee: Toasted Caprese Sandwich Peet's Coffee Peet's Coffee is looking to help its customers ring in the new year with its new winter menu. Alongside a turmeric-tinged golden latte, the coffee chain is adding a toasted caprese sandwich to its food offerings. Herb-marinated tomatoes, melty cheeses, and pesto are sandwiched between focaccia for an all-day snack.

08 of 09 Jack in the Box: Red Bull Infusions Jack in the Box (2) The fast food chain is bringing its customers an even bigger kick of caffeine than the typical coffee or soft drinks with its latest creations, the Red Bull infusions. The burger joint's newest concoction features two flavors, the berry purple daze and the strawberry red daze.