All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Fast Food Restaurants

Starbucks, Popeyes, Red Lobster and more chain restaurants are serving up exciting offerings

By
and
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, Sam was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Currently, the native Marylander is pursuing a masters degree in Food Studies at New York University. Previously, he earned a BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, tv, and film, with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broad.Stream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 02:05 PM
01 of 09

Popeyes: Ghost Pepper Wings

Popeyes Ghost Pepper Wings
Popeyes

After a three-year hiatus the fan-favorite wings are back and as firey as ever. The wings are marinated in a ghost pepper spice blend, hand-battered and breaded, fried and served with ranch. Don't miss out on the heat, they are only available for a limited time at the chicken chain.

02 of 09

Red Lobster: Dockside Duos

Red Lobster Dockside Fish And Chips
Red Lobster

Guests at the seafood-focused spot can mix-and-match five starters and five entrées (plus the beloved cheddar biscuits!) for $16. Starters range from a cup of clam chowder to Caesar salad and entrée options include fish and chips or a bacon cheeseburger.

03 of 09

Krispy Kreme: Biscoff Collection

Krispy Kreme x Biscoff colab
Krispy Kreme

The popular in-flight snack is the star of a new trio of donuts available at the chain starting on Monday, Jan. 9. Pick from the Biscoff iced donut, Biscoff Cookie Butter cheesecake donut and Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme-filled donut.

04 of 09

Starbucks: Pistachio Cream Cold Brew

starbucks new product
Starbucks

Fans of the coffee maverick's pistachio latte have a cool surprise on the winter menu. The signature cold brew coffee is sweetened with a vanilla syrup and topped pistachio cream foam and a salted brown butter sprinkles. Read PEOPLE's review here.

05 of 09

Jamba: Belgian Waffle Parfait

Jamba New Menu Item
Jamba

Starting on Jan. 10, fans can head to the smoothie spot for something a bit unexpected: waffles! The new parfait combines either Greek yogurt with honey or their house-made whipped foam, fresh fruit, granola and Belgian waffle pieces. P.S. the waffles are also available on their own.

06 of 09

Burger King: International Chicken Sandwiches

Burger King new item
Burger King

BK has a new lineup of chicken sandwiches for when you aren't in the mood for Whoppers. The new Mexican original chicken sandwich — which adds ghost pepper cheese and fried jalapeños to breaded chicken on a sesame seed bun — joins the returning Italian and American original chicken sandwiches in the "International Chicken Sandwiches" trio.

07 of 09

Peet's Coffee: Toasted Caprese Sandwich

Peet's Coffee
Peet's Coffee

Peet's Coffee is looking to help its customers ring in the new year with its new winter menu. Alongside a turmeric-tinged golden latte, the coffee chain is adding a toasted caprese sandwich to its food offerings. Herb-marinated tomatoes, melty cheeses, and pesto are sandwiched between focaccia for an all-day snack.

08 of 09

Jack in the Box: Red Bull Infusions

New Fast Food Menu Items
Jack in the Box (2)

The fast food chain is bringing its customers an even bigger kick of caffeine than the typical coffee or soft drinks with its latest creations, the Red Bull infusions. The burger joint's newest concoction features two flavors, the berry purple daze and the strawberry red daze.

09 of 09

Panera: Toasted Baguettes

New Fast Food Menu Items
Panera

For the first time ever, Panera will be offering sandwiches on its bakery's French baguettes. The three flavors include: the pepperoni mozzarella melt, smoky buffalo chicken melt, and the green goddess caprese melt.

Related Articles
OREO Cookie Papa Bites
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Dunkin' Retail 23 Window 1 retouched Product image: (2) Brownie Batter Donuts, one leaning against the other, scattered sprinkles
Dunkin' Has a New Winter Menu with a Brown Butter Toffee Latte and $1 Donuts
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
Valentine's food deals
Valentine's Day 2022 Food Deals, Discounts and Freebies to Use While Spreading the Love
blake lively christmas cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Trader Joes grocery store entrance with sign
You Can Buy Your Entire Thanksgiving Day Meal at Trader Joe's — Here's Your Shopping List
People Food Awards
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022: The 65 Best Supermarket Products of the Year
EPCOT foods
Disney World Has a World of New Food Options at Epcot — Including a New Figment Popcorn Bucket
Deux Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough
All of the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks Available This Fall
Kandi Burruss
What to Eat at Old Lady Gang, Kandi Burruss' Restaurant Featured on Bravo's 'Kandi & the Gang'
LINDOR Valentine's Day 2022
All the New Valentine's Day Candy, Chocolate and Sweet Treats for Your Sweetheart
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
cracker barrel
All the New Menu Items Available at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants
Panera Grilled Mac Cheese Sandwich
The Biggest Fast Food Menu Items to Come Out of 2021
Ina Garten coconut cupcakes
Ina Garten Gives Her Iconic Coconut Cupcakes an Easter Spin — Plus More Easy Recipes and Tips
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!