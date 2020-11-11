CDC Says New E. Coli Outbreak Potentially Linked to Romaine Lettuce, 12 Sick

The outbreak strain has been reported from six states

Six states have reported an E. coli outbreak potentially linked to romaine lettuce, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday.

Twelve individuals have been infected with the strain and five people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Officials in Michigan identified the outbreak of "E. coli 0157:H7" in a sample of a single-head package of Tanimura & Antle romaine lettuce during a routine sampling on Nov. 6.

The sample of romaine was determined to be the same strain identified among sick people associated with the E. coli outbreak. However, this information alone is not enough to prove a link in the outbreak, the CDC reported.

The organization advises retailers and consumers to not eat, sell or serve Tanimura & Antle's recalled single-head package of romaine.

According to the CDC, "People usually get sick from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) two to eight days (average of three to four days) after swallowing the germ."

Symptoms of the infection can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some individuals may have a fever, which is usually less than 101-degrees Fahrenheit.

Some infections may not have been reported yet as it takes an average of two to four weeks between when a person gets sick and when the illness is reported, according to CNN.

The investigation is still ongoing to determine whether people got sick from the recalled lettuce.

The CDC will continue to provide updates when available.