Image zoom

In April, Pepsi announced it would be switching its Diet Pepsi sweetener from aspartame to sucralose, and this week, the new product will be hitting supermarket shelves.



The Wall Street Journal reports that the revamped diet soda will be marked “Now Aspartame Free,” as part of a new branding campaign, though the packaging will stay almost identical.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Pepsi’s initial announcement came on the heels of anti-aspartame sentiments from customers, which makes sense — the sweetener routinely receives bad press for its alleged ill-effects on health … and others just hate the taste.

RELATED: Is Crystal Pepsi Making a Comeback?

Sucralose, a newer sweetener, has less baggage, so the switch could be a good move for the company, seeing as sales of traditional diet sodas (i.e., those that contain aspartame) have experienced declines in recent years.

“It’s the No. 1 thing that our customers have been calling about,” said Seth Kaufman, a senior vice president at PepsiCo, regarding the switch in sweeteners.

RELATED: Pepsi Tests Doritos-Flavored Mountain Dew on College Campuses

It remains to be seen whether the ingredient change and new marketing push will revive middling sales — or push away loyal customers hooked on aspartame-goodness.