What Does the New Diet Pepsi Taste Like? We Tried All Three Flavors

Sometimes investigative reporting gets you very, very caffeinated.



On Monday, we wrote about Pepsi’s new reboot of Diet Pepsi, which will now be sweetened with sucralose instead of aspartame. As devoted diet soda drinkers (we know, we know, we’re trying to cut back), we took it upon ourselves to taste each of the three new versions of Diet Pepsi: wild cherry, caffeine-free and regular.

First, a bit on our methodology. We poured the sodas into three cups, with a bit of ice in each. We purchased a bag of Cheez-Its from the vending machine because nothing pairs better with soda than crispy, salty cheese crackers. (Except maybe french fries, but we’re currently on a health kick.)

We present you with our very sophisticated, very scientific tasting notes on each flavor.

REGULAR:

The difference between the aspartame version and this new sucralose version hits you instantly. The new flavor is gentler and less aggressive, which will be appreciated by people who drink several cans a day. The carbonation also feels lighter than the old Diet Pepsi, making it a good beginner soda for the (insane, totally indefensible) people who are turned off by soda because of the carbonation.

CAFFEINE-FREE:

We actually found the caffeine-free version to be more flavorful than the regular, which is a shame, because we would never choose to drink decaffeinated soda, seeing as we are always very, very tired. The caffeine-free flavor was sweeter and bolder and more Pepsi-y.

WILD CHERRY: