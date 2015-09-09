The Best New Movies and Shows Streaming in September — and What You Should Be Eating With Them

It seems the dog days of summer are officially coming to a close and, for many of us, this can be a sad, stressful time.



Well, we’re here to tell you to relax. If there was ever a month where you really need to capitalize on your down time, it’s September. And while busier schedules, heightened responsibilities, and the impending doom of cold weather might seem like the only items on this month’s menu — there’s so much more out there.

At least on television. From Sex and the City to Titanic, here are our picks for what you should be streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now this month, and what you should be snacking and drinking on to go along with it. Whether it’s a full-on meal or a post-Seamless dessert, go ahead and treat yourself, because you’re worth it.





Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

It’s the show that sparked the age-old question in self-identification: Who are you? A Carrie? A Samantha? Or maybe you’re somewhere in the middle — the dating mindset of a Samantha, but the dating practices of a Charlotte?

Let’s be honest, though, if you’re spending your weekend on the couch in sweatpants watching nostalgic television with your cat, you are probably a Miranda. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Yes, you can now officially watch all six seasons of uninterrupted Carrie Bradshaw ponderings on Amazon Prime, so goodbye forever, social life!

And while you’re at it, make life imitate art with these cosmo slushies. It serves six people, but with enough perseverance, you could probably tackle it on your own over the course of your binge.

Cosmopolitan Slushies

Serves 6

1 ¼ cups citrus-flavored vodka

½ cup Rose’s lime juice

2 cups cranberry juice

4 ice cube trays

Combine vodka, lime juice, and cranberry juice in a pitcher with 2 cups water and stir to blend. Divide between ice cube trays and freeze at least 4 hours or overnight (the drink cubes will freeze only partially). Just before serving, empty trays into a large bowl and using a fork, break up cubes to loosen ice crystals (the ice will be slushlike). Spoon slush into tall stemmed glasses and serve immediately.





Now Streaming on Hulu

If anyone understands the importance that binging on sappy movies and greasy food does for one’s emotional well-being, it’s our girl Mindy. After a cancellation scare that rightfully outraged the country, Hulu has saved the day, bringing us a whole new season of America’s most relatable medical professional starting September 15th.

We all know that Mindy loves to exercise her right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of chicken wings and has a special affinity for sour straws, but in anticipation of the new season, Mindy has teamed up with Umami Burger to create a new signature snack: The Mindy Burger.

Stacked with cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli, jalapeño slices, and homemade onion strings, Mindy describes the burger as “spicy and cheesy,” like herself.

The Mindy Burger

Makes: 4 burgers

1 cup mayonnaise

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tbsp. Sriracha hot sauce

½ lemon, juiced

1½ tbsp. butter, melted

4 brioche buns, halved

1½ lbs. ground beef, shaped into 4-in. patties

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

4 slices white cheddar cheese

¼ cup pickled jalapeño slices

¼ cup onion strings (recipe below)

1. To make the Sriracha aioli, whisk together mayo, garlic, Sriracha and lemon juice in a bowl. Chill until ready to use.

2. Brush butter on both cut sides of buns and place on a hot pan or grill to toast.

3. Season burger patties evenly with salt and pepper. In a large heavy-bottom pan over medium-high heat, cook burgers about 4 minutes, until well seared on one side. Flip and cook another 3 minutes. Top with cheese slices and let melt, about 1 minute.

4. To assemble, spread aioli on top and bottom buns. Place burgers on top with jalapeños, more aioli and onion strings.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Onion Strings

Makes: 1 cup

1 large yellow onion, cut into thin strips

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup flour or tempura flour

½ tsp. smoked paprika

Vegetable oil

Pinch smoked salt

1. Soak onion strips in buttermilk for about 3 hours. Drain and discard buttermilk.

2. Combine flour and paprika in a bowl, and toss in onion strips until well coated.

3. In small batches, fry onion strings in 1½ in. hot oil (375°) until crispy and light brown, about 1 minute. Drain on paper-towel-lined plate. Season with smoked salt.

Now Streaming on HBO Now

You’ve probably never heard of this often overlooked little ’90s arthouse flick, but that’s why you come to us to learn what’s hip.

Alright, here’s a fact that you might actually not know: Chocolate eclairs were served as the final course on the 10-course menu on the night the Titanic sank. Morbid? Possibly, but if you’re able to watch this one to the end for the 57th time then we’re guessing that’s not a problem.

Chocolate Eclairs

Makes 18For pastry:1 cup water6 tbsp. unsalted butter½ tbsp. sugar1 cup all-purpose flour4 large eggs, at room temperatureFor frosting:¼ cup heavy cream4 oz. semisweet chocolate, finely chopped1 teaspoon vegetable oilFor pastry cream:3 tbsp. sugar1 ½ tbsp. flour1 ½ tbsp. cornstarch3 egg yolks1 cup milk½ tsp. vanilla extract½ cup heavy cream

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Combine water, butter and sugar in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil; stir until butter melts. Add all flour at once and quickly stir with a wooden spoon until dough comes together. Continue stirring until a film coats bottom of saucepan and dough is glossy, about 2 minutes. Transfer mixture to bowl of a standing mixer and beat at medium-high speed for 1 minute. Add eggs, one at a time, and beat at medium speed until thoroughly incorporated.

2. Transfer warm dough to a pastry bag fitted with a plain or star tip with a 1/3- to 1/2-inch opening. Pipe 2 1/2- to 3-inchlong “fingers” of dough onto an ungreased baking sheet, spacing at least 2 inches apart. Bake for 20 minutes; reduce heat to 375°F and bake for 10 to 15 minutes more, until golden brown and crisp. Transfer to a rack and let cool.

3. Make frosting: Bring 1/4 cup heavy cream just to a boil in a small saucepan. Remove from heat, add chocolate and stir until smooth; stir in oil and set aside.

4. Make pastry cream: In bowl of an electric mixer, stir together sugar, flour and cornstarch. Add egg yolks and beat at medium-high speed until thick, about 5 minutes. Scald milk in a saucepan; drizzle into yolk mixture. Return mixture to saucepan and cook, stirring, until custard is thick and begins to boil. Cook for 1 minute more, and then remove from heat. Strain into a bowl, stir in vanilla extract and let cool. Cover with waxed paper directly on surface and chill until cold. Just before serving, beat heavy cream until stiff. Fold into custard.

5. Cut top third off each pastry. Spoon Pastry Cream inside bottom portions. Dip tops into cooled, melted chocolate and invert onto éclair bases.

Now Streaming on HBO Now

Time to start planning your exotic winter getaway, because 17 years later and this one still brings the heat, y’all.

While you probably only need a tall glass of ice water and a heavy duty fan to pair with the film, these Caribbean-style pork chops seasoned with homemade jerk paste will certainly give you a fully-immersive experience in its Jamaican setting.

Caribbean Jerk Pork ChopsServes 41 habanero chile, seeded and chopped1 small onion, coarsely chopped1 scallion, thinly sliced1 garlic clove, sliced1 tsp. ground allspice¾ tsp. dried thyme¼ tsp. ground ginger¼ tsp. freshly grated nutmeg¼ tsp. cinnamonKosher salt and freshly ground pepper1 tbsp. vegetable oil, plus more for brushing1 cup store-bought Kansas City–style barbecue sauce4 (12 ounces each) pork rib chops½ cup hickory, pecan or oak chips (optional)

1. In a food processor, combine the habanero, onion, scallion, garlic, allspice, thyme, ginger, nutmeg and cinnamon. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper. Process until finely chopped. Add the 1 tablespoon of oil and process to a smooth paste.

2. In a small bowl, whisk 1 tablespoon of the paste with the barbecue sauce. Spread the remaining paste all over the chops and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

3. Light a gas grill over medium heat. If using, wrap the wood chips in heavy-duty foil, pierce the packet all over with a skewer and add to the grill. Cover and let the chips begin to smoke, about 5 minutes.

4. Lightly brush the chops with oil and season with salt. Grill the chops, covered, over moderately high heat, turning and shifting the chops occasionally, until they are lightly charred and a meat thermometer inserted nearest the bone registers 140°, 18 to 20 minutes. Transfer the chops to a platter and serve with the spiced barbecue sauce on the side.

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

When you think about Robin Williams‘ legacy, this 1980 musical adaptation of the cartoon sailor is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. And, yes, it’s a bit…completely bizarre.

Yeah. We told you. But hear us out: The music is actually pretty awesome, and the campiness of it all is something to appreciate.

While watching Popeye have an entire can of watery spinach literally shoved down his throat by a man with a unibrow is not the most appetizing of sights, maybe use this opportunity to remind yourself that spinach is actually delicious, if not a spontaneous muscle-enhancer.

(Or, at least, hide it in a bunch of cheese and pasta so that you forget it’s there.)

Spinach & Ricotta Stuffed Shells

Serves 624 jumbo pasta shells1 15-oz. container ricotta2 cups shredded mozzarella½ cup shredded Parmesan1 10-oz. package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry1 large egg, lightly beatenSalt and pepper1 tsp. Italian seasoningPinch of ground nutmeg1 26-oz. jar spaghetti sauce

1. Preheat oven to 375ºF. Mist a 9-by-13-in. baking dish with cooking spray. Cook pasta shells according to package directions; drain and set aside to cool. While pasta cooks, in a large bowl, stir together ricotta, 1 cup mozzarella, Parmesan, spinach, egg, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning and nutmeg.

2. Spread 3/4 cup spaghetti sauce over bottom of baking dish. Stuff shells with cheese-and-spinach mixture and place in dish. Spoon remaining sauce over shells and sprinkle with remaining 1 cup mozzarella.

3. Cover baking dish with foil and bake for 35 minutes. Remove foil and bake about 10 minutes longer, until bubbly and cheese begins to brown.

Now Streaming on Netflix

Has there ever been a more endearing kids’ show?

We didn’t know that #NeighborGoals were a thing until we met Fred Rogers and his clan of royal puppets, and now’s your chance to introduce the little ones in your life (or just reintroduce yourself) to him.

A jello mold is the ultimate neighborly gift, and it’s even more appealing when not delivered in the shape of a bundt cake. Plus, this recipe is a nice way to show your kids that it can be made with actual non-powdered fruit.

(And if you’re making it without kids, you could probably sneak a little booze in there without protest.)

Watermelon Jello

Serves 63 envelopes unflavored gelatin¾ cup sugar4 cups watermelon juice (from 8 lbs. watermelon, puréed and strained)Watermelon balls (use a melon baller)Sweetened whipped cream¼ cup thinly sliced mint leaves

1. Sprinkle gelatin over 1 cup cold water in a small glass bowl and let stand 1 minute. Microwave on high until hot and gelatin is melted, about 1 minute. Add sugar, whisking until dissolved. Whisk mixture into watermelon juice. Divide mixture among 6 glass dishes (about 8 oz. each). Chill until set, about 2 hours.

2. Top each serving with a few melon balls, a dollop of whipped cream, and a sprinkle of mint.

Now Streaming on HBO Now

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern both earned themselves Oscar nods for this film about a woman who hikes the Pacific Coast Trail in order to cope with her mother’s death, and their performances alone are worth the watch.

Food is not necessarily a friend of Reese’s character throughout the movie — watching her chow down on raw oats in scene after scene does not exactly entice the appetite so much as it is excruciating.

But, hey, maybe if she had planned ahead a little bit more, she could have dined more luxuriously. Do they call it trail mix because it’s meant to be eaten on a literal and figurative trail to self actualization? Probably.

Pro tip: Toss it all in a bag of popped popcorn for a true movie night snack. If you want to use the extra buttery kind, we won’t tell.

Serves 15 as a snack1 cup unsalted pumpkinseed kernels½ cup whole natural almonds, coarsely chopped1 tsp. olive oil1 tsp. sugar1/8 teaspoon kosher salt2 cups wheat bran flakes cereal with raisins and clusters½ cup sweetened dried cranberries¼ cup chopped crystallized ginger¼ cup flaked unsweetened coconut2 tbsp. semisweet chocolate minichips

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Place pumpkinseed kernels and almonds on a jelly-roll pan. Drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with sugar and salt; toss to coat.

3. Bake at 375°F for 10 minutes. Let cool on pan 30 minutes.

4. Transfer pumpkinseed mixture to a large bowl; add cereal and remaining ingredients, tossing well.

Coming to Netflix September 18th

Of all the substances one might associate with Rolling Stones’ guitarist Keith Richards, food is probably not one of them. His documentary is called Under the Influence, for crying out loud. It’s hard to imagine him, like, slaving all day over a pot roast, ya know?

Surely he must eat something when he’s on the road, right? But what? We’ll let him do the talking…

There you have it: “When I’m hungry, just give me something and I’ll put it in.” That’s the rock ‘n’ roll spirit.

Since apparently he is a meat and potatoes guy by default of apathy, as you watch this look into the life and times of the legend himself, you can eat like him, too — although we imagine this dish is a little fancier than what he was talking about.

Seared Steak with Potato-Artichoke Hash

Serves 4 to 62 tsp. light brown sugar1 ½ tsp. kosher salt1 tsp. ground black pepper¼ tsp. ground red pepper1 (1 ½- to 1 ¾-lb.) flank, skirt, or tri-tip steak4 tbsp. olive oil, divided1 (22-oz.) package frozen potato wedges, thawed3 tbsp. butter1 medium sweet onion, chopped1 (9-oz.) package frozen artichoke hearts, thawed3 garlic cloves, minced3 tbsp. coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley3 tbsp. drained capers1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1. Stir together brown sugar and next 3 ingredients. Rub steak with sugar mixture, and let stand 5 minutes.

2. Heat 1 tbsp. olive oil in a cast-iron grill pan over high heat. Add steak; cook, turning once, until seared, 12-16 minutes for medium-rare. Remove from skillet; cover loosely with aluminum foil. (Alternatively, cook steak on gas or charcoal grill.)

3. Meanwhile, cook potatoes in remaining 3 tbsp. hot oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, 10 to 12 minutes or until golden. Remove from skillet.

4. Melt 2 Tbsp. butter in skillet. Add onion; cook, stirring often, 5 to 7 minutes or until tender. Add artichokes and garlic; cook, stirring often, 5 minutes. Stir in parsley, next 2 ingredients, potatoes, and remaining 1 Tbsp. butter; cook, stirring often, 2 to 3 minutes.

5. Cut steak diagonally across the grain into thin slices, and serve with potato mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Coming to Netflix September 26th

Pass this tissues, guys, because the Braverman clan is signing off for their final season.

This family-style sandwich is meant to be shared with the ones you love to over-dramatically fight with, but ultimately just love. Note: It also pairs well with a glass of chardonnay diluted by your flooding tears.

Family-Style Muffuletta

Serves 6¾ cup chopped assorted olives¾ cup coarsely chopped jarred artichoke hearts1 medium carrot, grated2 tbsp. chopped fresh basil1 tbsp. chopped fresh oregano3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil1 tbsp. red wine vinegar1 garlic clove, mincedKosher saltFreshly ground black pepper1 (16-oz.) ciabatta bread loaf3 tbsp. coarse-grained Dijon mustard½ lb. thinly sliced deli porchetta1 (4-oz.) package thinly sliced Italian chorizo1 (3-oz.) package thinly sliced prosciutto8 (1-oz.) provolone cheese slices⅓ cup sliced red onion2 cups loosely packed arugula

1. Stir together first 8 ingredients. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cut ciabatta loaf in half lengthwise. Scoop out soft bread from both halves, leaving a 1/2-inch-thick shell. (Reserve soft center of loaf for another use, if desired.)