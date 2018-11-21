How to Make an Epic Pie Using All the Leftovers from Your Thanksgiving Spread

No disrespect to the day-after-Thanksgiving sandwich—it’s a beautiful thing, and there’s so much room for creativity—but this feels like a good year to get a little more experimental.

To get some inspiration, PEOPLE caught up with two chefs competing on Netflix’s first original culinary competition show The Final Table, which premiered its first full season on Tuesday, November 20.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The show revolves around twelve teams of two professional chefs facing off against each other in a battle to master various cuisines from across the world. The competition takes place over the course of ten episodes, and the final chef standing will earn a spot at the coveted “Final Table.”

One of the contestants is Ronald Hsu, an Atlanta native who served as sous chef and creative director at famed New York City restaurant Le Bernadin, and he has one important tip for Thanksgiving leftovers: Don’t throw out your turkey bones after you’ve carved the meat.

RELATED VIDEO: Leftover Turkey Spaghetti Casserole

“I love taking the turkey carcass and simmering it with some thyme leaves, carrots, celery, onions, and garlic for 4 hours,” he tells PEOPLE. You can strain that and then use it in place of chicken stock for any recipe, or do what Hsu does and turn it into a hearty, home-style meal. “I take the leftover shredded turkey and boil some noodles, then remove the carcasses from the broth, add the meat and the noodles and then you have turkey noodle soup for a cold day.”

To use up even more of your leftovers, though, Darren MacLean—executive chef and owner of Shokunin in Calgary, and also a contestant on The Final Table—turns stuffing, gravy, turkey and mashed potatoes into one towering casserole. You can even take Hsu’s stock method and use it in MacLean’s recipe!

Get his full recipe below, and in between stuffing your face this holiday weekend, you can catch all 10 episodes of The Final Table, now streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: How to Turn Your Leftovers Into Day-After-Thanksgiving Breakfast

Darren MacLean’s Epic Thanksgiving Leftover Pie

¼ cup plus 2 tbsp. unsalted butter

4 tsp. canola oil

¼ cup chopped white onion

1 tbsp. chopped garlic

1 tbsp. chopped shallots

1 tsp. chopped fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

2 cups of leftover stuffing

2.5 cups chopped leftover turkey (use dark meat if possible and some of the skin)

¾ cup turkey or chicken stock

4 cups leftover mashed potatoes

2 tbsp. white miso paste

¼ cup cream

2 cups leftover gravy

1 tsp. black pepper

Chopped fresh parsley and thyme, for garnish

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Lightly grease a 12-in. square baking dish with 1 tbsp. butter and set aside.

2. In a large saute pan or skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, shallots thyme, and bay leaf and cook, stirring constantly until translucent.

3. Add 1 tbsp. of butter and any turkey skin and cook until some of the fat renders and the skin begins to crisp. Add the rest of the turkey meat and toss until coated and lightly warm.

4. In the buttered casserole dish, add the stuffing and then top with with the warmed turkey mixture.

5. In another saucepan, warm the turkey stock and whisk the miso paste until fully combined. Add gravy and let thicken. Season with black pepper and pour 1 cup of gravy over the turkey and stuffing. Reserve the rest of the gravy for later.

6. Combine ¼ cup of butter, melted, with 1 tbsp. of white miso and reserve.

7. Lightly warm the mashed potatoes in a sauce pan with a the cream and stir until smooth.

8. Pour the mashed potato mixture over stuffing and gravy and pack until smooth.

9. Brush the miso butter over the top of the mashed and sprinkle with the chopped fresh herbs.

10. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes until the stuffing absorbs the gravy and cooks lightly on the bottom.

11. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving with lots of the leftover gravy!