Netflix Now Has Original Episodes of the Beloved 90s Game Show Supermarket Sweep

A reboot of the show is also currently in the works

Grab your shopping carts, because Supermarket Sweep has hit Netflix!

On Monday, the streaming platform announced that it had released 15 episodes of the iconic show on its site for fans to revisit as they patiently await ABC's upcoming reboot.

"I don't know who needs to hear this but 15 episodes of the iconic Supermarket Sweep are now on Netflix in The US," the company shared on Twitter.

Supermarket Sweep first made waves across America with a two-year stint in the late 1960s, hosted by Bill C. Malone. It was later revived by Lifetime in the 1990s, featuring host David Ruprecht. It was then moved to Pax, where it aired from 1999-2003.

The fast-paced series follows three teams of two as they use their smart shopping skills to battle and fill their baskets with the best grocery items — all to win big cash prizes.

Earlier this year it was announced that ABC would be making a reboot of the series starring SNL alumni and comedian Leslie Jones as the new host.

"I’ve always dreamed of being on Supermarket Sweep," Jones said in a press release in January. "Seriously, I tried out for the show years ago; and after getting turned away, I knew I’d have to take matters into my own hands. Being able to bring the iconic game show back to life on ABC is my ultimate redemption story!"

"We struck gold struck gold having Leslie Jones as the host and executive producer," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, told PEOPLE. "I can’t wait for it to be reintroduced with Leslie’s fresh and unique take on the classic supermarket race, which will undoubtedly appeal to an entirely new generation of viewers."