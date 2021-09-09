Talented bakers and expert engineers create masterful baked goods in the trailer for Baking Impossible, which starts streaming on Netflix on Oct. 6

Netflix's Baking Impossible Turns Up the Heat on the Baking Competition Series: See the Trailer

Netflix has a new baking competition show to obsess over, but these concoctions are going to be much harder to try to recreate at home.

On Wednesday, the streaming service released a trailer for their new series Baking Impossible, which — unlike other shows in the genre — steps things up by asking its competitors to create over-the-top, inventive baked goods.

To do so, the series pairs seasoned bakers and expert engineers into nine teams (aka "Bakineers"). Each week they'll face a series of challenges pushing them to elevate their baked goods beyond the ordinary.

In the trailer, the "Bakineers" are seen making edible floating boats, dessert miniature golf courses, and baked skyscrapers that can withstand a simulated earthquake.

Of course, this is still a baking show and the masterpieces must be tested for tastiness, too. After (hopefully) withstanding the structural tests, the treats are cut into and judged with the classic cooking show criteria: beautiful appearance, creative flavors, and deliciousness.

The eight-episode series premieres in two batches: first on Oct. 6 and then a week later on Oct. 13.

By the end of the series, the best "Bakineers" win the prize of $100,000.

Magician and TV personality Justin Willman hosts the competition series along with the panel of judges who are skilled in the fields of baking and engineering. The judging panel consists of The Great British Baking Show-finalist and aerospace engineer Andrew Smyth, James Beard Award-winning chef Joanne Chang and astrophysicist Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi.