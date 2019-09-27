Nestlé Toll House Releases New Grinch Sugar Cookies with a Heart That's 2 Sizes Too Small

Image zoom Nestle Toll House

Not even the Grinch himself could mask his excitement over these new festive cookies.

Nestlé Toll House announced that they would be bringing Whoville to kitchens everywhere this holiday season with the release of their Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough. The new offering comes with green ready-to-bake sugar cookie dough and a red heart sprinkle on each cookie.

“We predict your heart will grow three sizes as you fall in love with the new Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough,” the company said in a statement.

The sweet treats will be available starting in October in the refrigerated section of Target, Kroger and select regional retailer, according to a Nestlé Toll House representative. Each pack will retail for $2.99. They’ll stick around until the end of the year.

RELATED: Taco Bell Has a New Halloween Collection with 4 Hot Sauce Costumes

Image zoom

Image zoom

Along with the Grinch-ified cookies, the company also released two new festive products for chocolate lovers: Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Nestlé Toll House Red & White Curls. The holiday dough includes red and green tree sprinkles, and the curls offer an easy way to top off your favorite baked goods.

Earlier this year, cookie experts released their first edible cookie dough — which made PEOPLE’s list of 50 Food Favorites for 2019. Made with heat-treated flour (and no eggs), it’s safe to eat straight from the tub and, frankly, just tastes like childhood.