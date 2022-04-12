Nestlé Toll House Will Release Their First-Ever Stuffed Cookie Dough in 2 Flavors
Nestlé Toll House cookie dough will get a whole lot ooey-er and gooey-er.
This summer, the iconic cookie brand is releasing its first-ever stuffed cookie dough in two tasty flavors: chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling and double chocolate cookie dough with salted caramel filling.
The chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling features the iconic Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough with a rich chocolate filling. The double chocolate cookie dough with salted caramel is the perfect combination of sweet and salty.
With so much filling, these jumbo treats only fit four cookies in each package. All fans have to do is pop the cookies in a preheated oven to get a drool-worthy dessert.
But, patience is key with these exciting treats because both flavors won't be available at grocery stores nationwide until July.
If your cookie cravings can't wait until then, there are plenty of other new and exciting cookies on the market. This April, Oreo released the newest limited-edition flavor: Mocha Caramel Latte Chocolate.
These new sandwich cookies are a playful take on the coffeehouse favorite, with two rich creme layers of mocha latte and caramel providing a deliciously smooth balance to Oreo's classic chocolate taste.