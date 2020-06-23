In the wake of the current Black Lives Matter movement, many food companies are reevaluating offensive branding

Nestlé to Change 'Out of Step' Names of Red Skins and Chicos Candies

Nestlé is changing the names of two of its candy brands, Red Skins and Chicos, citing that they are “out of step” with the company’s values.

Allen’s, the Australian company that sells both candies, posted a statement on Facebook Monday announcing the change.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This decision acknowledges the need to keep creating smiles, ensuring that nothing we do marginalises our friends, neighbours and colleagues, or is out of step with our values,” the statement read. “We appreciate the comments we have received on the need for change.”

“Redskin” is a derogatory slur for Native Americans and First Nation Canadians, while “chico” can be an offensive word used to describe Latin Americans. New names for the candies have not yet been finalized, the statement from Allen’s said.

Image zoom

The upcoming change is in line with many other food brands — including Aunt Jemima syrup, Uncle Ben’s rice and Mrs. Butterworth’s products— who are reevaluating offensive branding in the wake of the current Black Lives Matter movement.

In its announcement last week, Quaker Foods acknowledged that Aunt Jemima's origins are "based on a racial stereotype."

"We are starting by removing the image and changing the name. We will continue the conversation by gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the Black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry," Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in the press statement.

RELATED VIDEO: Aunt Jemima to Undergo Rebrand in Step to 'Make Progress Toward Racial Equality'

In a statement on Twitter, Uncle Ben's, which is owned by Mars, Inc., wrote that their team has "a responsibility to help end racial injustices."

"We’re listening to consumers, especially in the Black community, and our Associates," read the statement. "We don’t yet know what the exact changes or timing will be, but we will evolve Uncle Ben’s visual brand identity."

Conagra Brands also issued a press release explaining that it plans to review Mrs. Butterworth's products, writing that the packaging was "intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother."

"We stand in solidarity with our black and brown communities and we can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values," the company said. "We understand that our actions help play an important role in eliminating racial bias and as a result, we have begun a complete brand and packaging review on Mrs. Butterworth's."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make the government more responsive to racial disparities.