The new KitKat will use a rice-based formula to imitate the milk chocolate used in the original KitKat, according to Bloomberg

Nestlé to Introduce Vegan KitKat Bar in Several Countries This Year

Plant-based chocolate lovers will soon have a new way to curb their sweet tooth!

Nestlé announced Monday that it will be releasing its first vegan KitKat bar, called KitKat V, in several countries later this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"One of the most common requests we see on social media is for a vegan KitKat, so we're delighted to be able to make that wish come true," Alexander von Maillot, head of Confectionery at Nestlé, said in a press release Monday.

He added: "This is a product for everyone who wants a little more plant-based in their life!"

The new KitKat, which took two years to develop, will use a rice-based formula to imitate the milk chocolate used in the original KitKat, according to Bloomberg.

Making alternatives to milk chocolate can be challenging, because it has to blend well with cocoa and sugar for a creamy texture. Other alternatives, such as soy or almond, can give the chocolate an off taste, von Maillot said, per Bloomberg.

Nestlé has already entered the plant-based market with dairy alternatives, including ice creams, coffee creamers, cheeses and milks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The company also unveiled vegan sausages and a plant-based pet food line last year.

"There is a quiet food revolution underway that is changing how people eat," von Maillot said in the press release.