Nestle Has Created a New Kind of Chocolate with No Added Sugar

Nestlé has found a way to make indulging a little healthier!

On Tuesday, the Swiss food and drink conglomerate announced that it had developed a new way to create chocolate without adding any sugar. It’s new patented technique uses the leftover white pulp from cocoa beans to create a powder that naturally contains sugar, Bloomberg reported.

The pulp originally coats the cocoa beans and helps ferment them, but it was often just thrown out after the beans were harvested. Now it is collected and turned into a powder which is then used to sweeten the chocolate instead of added sugar.

“Using pulp makes it a more premium chocolate,” Alexander von Maillot, head of Nestlé’s confectionery business told the outlet. “Sugar is a cheap ingredient.”

Nestlé plans to introduce their new chocolate in Japan this fall, selling new Kit Kat bars made with 70% dark chocolate and the new recipe. While their existing dark chocolate Kit Kats contain 12.3 grams of sugar per serving, the company says that the new chocolate will have 40% less sugar than most equivalent chocolate bars.

The new product comes at a time when consumers are increasingly trying to avoid processed sugar and asking for alternative options. While this new option does claim to contain less sugar, a spokesperson for the company told CBS that it still contained a high percentage of cocoa butter.

“As with all chocolate, it is a treat and should be enjoyed in moderation as part of a healthy balanced diet,” she told Bloomberg.