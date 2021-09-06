Nerds Candy and Dungeons & Dragons Join Forces for Epic Snacking and Gaming Experience
The iconic candy and the classic fantasy tabletop role-playing game are joining forces for the first time for an epic collaboration that will find Nerds characters playing part of their own Dungeons & Dragons game
Has there ever been a more perfect pairing than Nerds and Dungeons & Dragons?
The iconic candy and the classic fantasy tabletop role-playing game are joining forces for the first time for an epic collaboration that will find Nerds characters playing part of their own D&D game.
Here's how it works. From now until December 2021, fans who purchase special D&D-branded boxes of Nerds Gummy Clusters or Rainbow Nerds will be able to get access to an exclusive campaign called "Restoring Harmony" within the legendary world of Dungeons & Dragons.
All they have to do, according to a press release, is upload their receipt to nerdscandy.com/dnd. They'll get them "a single PDF adventure and character sheet "that can be run in under an hour by a Dungeon Master and one player taking on the role of a Nerds character starting at level one."
Each uploaded receipt will give access to more Nerds character sheets and adventures.
There are six different characters in the "Restoring Harmony" event, each representing a different Nerds personality: Curiosity, Creativity, Spontaneity, Deep Thinking, Logic and Humor.
"And this time, each will be transformed into iconic Dungeons & Dragons classes," the press release states.
Once all six have been played, a seventh upload will unlock the final adventure in the story, showing on how each of the Nerds characters need to join forces and become better together.
"NERDS encourages everyone to celebrate how we're all better together, a philosophy shared with the legendary Dungeons & Dragons," Joey Rath, brand manager for NERDS Candy at Ferrara, said in a statement. "We're excited for fans to get their hands on this partnership's collectable packaging, unleash their imaginations and embark on a NERDS-themed D&D journey while snacking on their favorite candy pieces."
"I can personally say my D&D sessions are better together with NERDS candy at the table. We are thrilled to partner with NERDS on their new packaging and the release of seven custom mini D&D adventures", Dungeons & Dragons' brand manager Shelly Mazzanoble said. "The NERDS brand strongly celebrates individuality and the idea that we can be better together, like a D&D party, and we couldn't think of better ally to help spread the importance of those qualities."
In addition to the game, fans are also able qualify for a chance to win several prizes including the D&D Starter Set, D&D Essentials Kit, Players Handbook, Monster Manual, and Dungeon Master's Guide. For full info and to become elligible, visit the sweepstakes' official website.