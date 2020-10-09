NeNe Leakes Teases New Restaurant in Atlanta After Exit from Real Housewives

Nearly one month after announcing her departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe Leakes appears to be moving on to her next business venture: a restaurant.

The reality star, 52, shared a photo Thursday teasing the opening of an Atlanta-area restaurant called The Linnethia Lounge.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Opening soon...Keep yo eye on me,” she captioned a photo of the restaurant exterior. “Dress code: Fly,” she added.

According to the Linnethia Lounge’s Instagram page, the restaurant and lounge is located just outside of Atlanta in the suburb of Duluth. “Valet, live music, small bites, Sunday party brunch, Hookah, grown & sexy nite, tv’s, 21 and up,” the bio reads.

Leakes also shared a sneak peak of the interior. Noting that the space is still a “construction site,” she posted a video to her Instagram Story showing off the expansive bar and blue and purple lighting inside.

Leakes’ will be joining former RHOA costar Kandi Burress in entering the Atlanta restaurant scene. Burress founded restaurant Old Lady Gang with her husband Todd Tucker in 2016 and has since expanded to three locations in Georgia.

Last month, Leakes announced on her YouTube channel that she would not be returning to RHOA for its upcoming 13th season.

Image zoom Nene Leakes/Instagram

"Thank you to all of you guys that have been showing me a lot of love and support as of late. I feel you, I hear you. I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides," she said in the video. "It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13."

She reiterated this sentiment when speaking to Extra’s Billy Bush several weeks later. Leakes also shared that she was “pushed out” of the show by Bravo, echoing claims she previously made on her Twitter account.

She added, however, that she is optimistic about her relationship with the network moving forward.