Neil Patrick Harris Unveils a 'Frisky' Canned Espresso Martini: 'Barney Stinson Would Approve' (Exclusive)

Neil Patrick Harris is keeping it classy (and caffeinated).

The multi-talented actor, writer and producer released "The After Hours" Espresso Martini with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits on May 15, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively. He says his decision to jump into the beverage game was a "no brainer."

"We were trying to think of something that people would crave that there aren't a lot of representations of. The espresso martini is the sweet spot for me," says Harris, 49. "You don't have to break out your coffee maker or espresso machine in order to have it. You can have that exact thing on the go at your house in an elevated way, and you get to be drinking as well as having the pep of caffeine."

Harris stars in a new spot for the beverage company (above). He enters a bar and is asked what kind of drink he'd like. "I don't know. I'm feelin' frisky," he says.

When Harris asks the name of the bar, the mysterious bartender responds "your living room," and suddenly the actor is back at home — where most people will sip on the martini, which comes canned and bottled.

The "After Hours" Espresso Martini is "best served shaken cold with ice," says a release from Thomas Ashbourne, which also notes that the drink is "sustainably produced with all natural, premium craft vodka and rich flavors of espresso at 12% ABV."

The result is a "buzzy yet elegant drink bursting with aromas of Arabica and extra dark roast espresso beans, hints of vanilla and rich dark chocolate."

Courtesy Thomas Ashbourne

For Harris, part of the appeal of an espresso martini are the fond memories the drink evokes for him.

"I usually order a martini in a classier situation, I remember nights when I had hosted an award show, or when I was wearing a tuxedo. I remember being in great locations and drinking an espresso martini and feeling almost old-school, like OG," he recalls. "I think I had an espresso martini on the Orient Express with my husband [David Burtka], which was so cool and it felt very Agatha Christie and yet very James Bond at the same time."

"That's my wheelhouse," Harris jokes. "Agatha Christie meets James Bond."

Courtesy Thomas Ashbourne

Another person right in Harris's wheelhouse — who he says would approve of "The After Hours" drink — is his beloved character from How I Met Your Mother.

"I love Thomas Ashbourne's tagline; it is 'wildly dignified.' I think that fits the espresso martini's aesthetic perfectly. Barney Stinson would definitely approve of that!" he says.

And, speaking of wildly dignified, Harris has quite the invite list for his hypothetical espresso martini-led dinner party.

"What about Harry Styles? He's a good one. That's wildly dignified. He's got the British accent and yet he wears the great clothes. And who doesn't think he's sexy?" says Harris. "If you had Harry Styles as your wingman drinking espresso martinis, game on and game over!"

Turns out, longtime late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel makes the invite list, too.

"He's always nice. He's always kind. He's always sort of dapper and he's hilarious, so he seems like the perfect person you would want to go hang out with and sip on an espresso martini," says Harris.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The After Hours" Espresso Martini will be available for purchase on the Thomas Ashbourne website, and Harris encourages all lovers of the alcohol and caffeine drink mix to give it a try, no matter the occasion.

"People go out and purchase canned and bottled beverages for a myriad of reasons. They want to put it in a cooler to go to a football game. They want to take it to friends for a dinner party," says Harris. "I think the espresso martini makes so much sense in so many ways."