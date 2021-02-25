Nearly Half of Americans Say Peanut Butter Preference Would Be a Romantic Deal-Breaker: Survey

Whether you like your peanut butter creamy or crunchy may say more about you than you think, according to new research.

The study examined the peanut butter preferences of 2,000 Americans — evenly split by their preference of crunchy versus creamy — and found enjoying crunchy peanut butter may mean you have a cheerier outlook on life.

Sixty-three percent of those who prefer crunchy peanut butter describe themselves as optimists, compared to 56% of those who prefer creamy.

Other personality traits for creamy fans included being more of an early bird and more introverted — whereas their crunchy counterparts were more likely to be night owls and extroverts.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Jif ahead of National Peanut Butter Lovers Day, the survey found that a third of all respondents described themselves as "extremely" passionate about their peanut butter preference.

Americans are so passionate, in fact, that rather than asking your date what they do for a living or where they'll see themselves in five years, you may want to ask about their peanut butter preference.

The results showed that nearly half of all respondents said it would be a deal-breaker to find out their date is on the opposite side of the creamy versus crunchy debate.

Sixty-three percent of all respondents even said they will pass on the peanut butter altogether if it's not the kind they prefer.

When asked to reflect on their childhoods, the results showed creamy fans were teased more over their peanut butter preference than their crunchy counterparts growing up (47% vs. 28%).

Surprisingly, those who prefer creamy were more likely to be judged for their preference than those who prefer crunchy — at 50% compared to 32%.

And 68% of creamy peanut butter fans said they've felt pressure to pick crunchy to fit in — compared to just 50% of crunchy fans.

