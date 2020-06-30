Nearly 60,000 Pounds of Chicken Nuggets Recalled After Customer Finds Rubber Pieces Inside
The nuggets were distributed in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Texas
Pilgrim's Pride fully-cooked chicken breast nuggets are being recalled because there is a possibility they contain rubber.
The Texas-based company received a complaint after a customer found rubber pieces in their chicken nuggets, according to CNN. The 4-lb. bags in the recall "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically flexible rubber material," the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Sunday.
The nuggets in question have a best-buy date of May 6, 2021 and can be identified with a code of 0127 and "P-20728" that is printed on the packaging. The potentially contaminated food was shipped to retailers in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Texas.
James E. Rogers, the Director of Food Safety Research and Testing and Consumer Reports says although only one package of nuggets has been found to include rubber, “the rubber pieces may be too small to be seen," and is concerned that "could still cause issues when ingested.”
No injuries or illnesses have been reported due to the rubber pieces but officials urge consumers to throw away bags that they think may be contaminated, return them to the store they were bought at for a refund or call the Pilgrim's Pride customer service hotline at 800-321-1470 so they can process a refund.