A study found that 42 percent of respondents to a survey would now consider themselves a “coffee connoisseur"

Americans Have Spent a Lot More Time Perfecting Coffee-Making Skills During Pandemic: Study

Many Americans will be celebrating International Coffee day at home.

A new survey of 2,000 coffee drinkers revealed 49 percent of respondents have become at-home baristas during the coronavirus pandemic, using their time inside to develop their coffee-making skills.

Two-thirds of those have so much faith in their newfound talent, they plan to continue using their barista knowledge to make coffee in their own kitchen — even once the pandemic is over.

Conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by the Mr. Coffee® brand, the survey revealed the dedication it takes to get a perfect cup and the skills needed to make your favorite brew – cold or hot.

Seventy-six percent of respondents spent time perfecting their coffee drink of choice during quarantine, and, of those, the average respondent spent two hours and 10 minutes on the endeavor.

What were they working on? Results revealed 57 percent of respondents picked up a new coffee-related skill, and of those, 18 percent learned how to make iced coffee.

Other respondents focused on a hot cup adding new skills to their barista abilities.

Of those who picked up a new coffee-related skill (57 percent) — 25 percent learned how to use an espresso machine and another 20 percent learned how to use a traditional drip coffee machine.