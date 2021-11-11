Nearly 49 Tons of Trader Joe's Chicken Patties Recalled After Customers Report Bone Fragments

Innovative Solutions, Inc., the company behind Trader Joe's Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders, is recalling items produced from Aug. 16 to Sept. 29

Chicken patty products sold at Trader Joe's are being recalled.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday that Innovative Solutions, Inc., producer of the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders sold at Trader Joe's stores nationwide, is recalling almost 98,000 pounds of raw ground chicken "that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone."

The products in question were produced between the dates of Aug. 16 and Sep. 29, with the EST. P-8276 number printed near the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall was established by Innovative Solutions, based in Kent, Washington, after customers complained that they found pieces of bone in the patties.

The FSIS said in their announcement that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from anyone consuming the products.

The safety agency also urges Trader Joe's customers to check their freezers to make sure the products in question are not consumed at a later date.

The last known recall at Trader Joe's was in June of this year, when "potential peanut allergen" was found in the grocery chain's 2-packs of Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups.

Trader Joe's Food Safety Overview site also reported another product recall earlier this year, along with two in 2020.

The FSIS says that consumers with any food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.