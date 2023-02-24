North Carolina Woman Says Chick-fil-A Employee Printed Racial Slur on Her Receipt: 'I Couldn't Eat'

A Charlotte, N.C. teenager says she was given a Chick-fil-A receipt with a racial slur on it and her mom is speaking out against the company.

April Jackson told WSOC-TV she "was really, really upset and sad" after her 19-year-old daughter Nyiashia told her about the incident following a stop at the drive-thru earlier this month.

The teenager, who is Black, said she received her food with the N-slur printed on two receipts attached to the order.

"I'm really lost for words because I couldn't believe that someone would write something like that about my daughter and racially profile her like that," said April.

A spokesperson for Chick-fil-A tells PEOPLE that after investigating the incident, the word on the receipt appears to "be a misspelling of the customer's name," adding: "That does not negate the impact or experience had by our guests."

Nyiashia said that the employee working the window gave her a head's-up when handing her the order. "He was like, 'You might want to look what they put your name as,'" she recalled.

"I was just in shock," continued Nyiashia. "I literally parked right there. I couldn't eat the food, I was just in shock."

The Chick-fil-A spokesperson tells PEOPLE that the operator of that location "has started additional training at his restaurant to ensure this doesn't happen again. We sincerely apologize for the harm caused by this incident."

April argued that training would not suffice: "You shouldn't have to be trained to not call someone a n——. I'm just being as honest as I can be. I want the employee fired."

Although the Chick-fil-A spokesperson says the company has attempted to contact the Jackson family "to better understand her experience and apologize for the situation," April told WSOC she doesn't plan to speak with the company as she pursues legal action.