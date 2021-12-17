Chicago P.D., Med and Fire Casts Team Up on a Crossover Holiday Cookbook You Can Download Now

This year, it'll be a very Chicago Christmas.

Just in time for the holidays, the cast of NBC's Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire have come together to create a digital cookbook: One Chicago Holiday Cookbook. The festive title is available on wolfentertainment.com — and PEOPLE has a first look at the goodies inside.

"For the past ten years, you have invited us into your living rooms as 'One Night, One Family, One Chicago.' With the holidays approaching, it is our turn to invite you into our kitchens to share some tasty treats and family secrets," Dick Wolf, the creator of the One Chicago franchise, wrote in a special note to fans in the introduction. "In these pages, you'll find some of our favorite recipes and photos, along with the memories that make them special to us. We hope you'll enjoy them, and that they might find a festive place at your table in this season."

There are more than 20 recipes that make up the cookbook, broken down into appetizers and sides, entrées, and desserts.

One sweet treat included comes from Nick Gehlfuss, who plays Dr. Will Halstead, on Chicago Med. He shares his Aunt Phil's pizzelle recipe, which has been "passed down for generations" in his family, he writes in the book. (Get the full recipe below.)

"This is my great-great-aunt Philomena's recipe for Italian cookies called pizzelles. She was born in Montenerodomo, Italy, in the region of Abruzzo, and is now 97 years old," the actor, 36, explained of the waffle-like cookies. "We still serve them at all the holidays, keeping the family tradition alive."

Also inside, S. Epatha Merkerson, who plays Sharon Goodwin on Chicago Med, shares her recipe for pinwheel cookies along with old family photos. Other recipes include roasted Brussel sprouts from Chicago Fire's Daniel Kyri, and suckling pig from Chicago P.D.'s Jason Beghe.

The One Chicago Holiday Cookbook is available for download now.

Aunt Phil's Pizzelles

6 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 cup canola oil

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

Couple drops anise extract

2 1/2 cups flour

1. Lightly grease pizzelle iron while heating up.

2. Mix all ingredients together and spoon into pizzelle iron until lightly browned (about 20-30 seconds).