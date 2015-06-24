Chicago Bulls Star Jimmy Butler: 'I Need My Core to Be Right So the Ladies Think I'm Cute!'

Chicago Bulls player Jimmy Butler is known for his incredible athleticism on the basketball court, so it may come as a surprise that when he’s looking for a fitness challenge, he turns to Pilates.



“It was so hard the very first time that I was like, ‘Damn, I don’t know if I want to do this,’ ” Butler, 25, tells PEOPLE. “I got back into it again over the years, and now I go about three times a week. I need my core to be right so all the ladies will think that I’m cute!”

Butler sees the exercise as a welcome break from basketball drills.

“Pilates is something different,” he says. “It doesn’t involve a basketball. You don’t have to run a million sprints, and you still can get a full body workout from it. I think Pilates is an incredible workout. I come out drenched every single time!”

During the off-season, Butler adds Pilates to his day-long workout sessions that occur five times a week – he says a typical day involves two hours at the gym, followed by weight lifting, shooting drills, and then either Pilates, boxing, yoga or a beach workout!

“I think the biggest thing is, don’t be in the gym all the time,” he says.