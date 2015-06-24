Chicago Bulls Star Jimmy Butler: 'I Need My Core to Be Right So the Ladies Think I'm Cute!'

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 08, 2020 01:42 PM
Advertisement

Chicago Bulls player Jimmy Butler is known for his incredible athleticism on the basketball court, so it may come as a surprise that when he’s looking for a fitness challenge, he turns to Pilates.

“It was so hard the very first time that I was like, ‘Damn, I don’t know if I want to do this,’ ” Butler, 25, tells PEOPLE. “I got back into it again over the years, and now I go about three times a week. I need my core to be right so all the ladies will think that I’m cute!”

RELATED: Steph Curry and More NBA Players Read Mean Tweets About Themselves (VIDEO)

Butler sees the exercise as a welcome break from basketball drills.

“Pilates is something different,” he says. “It doesn’t involve a basketball. You don’t have to run a million sprints, and you still can get a full body workout from it. I think Pilates is an incredible workout. I come out drenched every single time!”

RELATED: Jessica Alba Admits ‘Working Out Sucks’, Shares Her Fierce Fitness Routine

During the off-season, Butler adds Pilates to his day-long workout sessions that occur five times a week – he says a typical day involves two hours at the gym, followed by weight lifting, shooting drills, and then either Pilates, boxing, yoga or a beach workout!

“I think the biggest thing is, don’t be in the gym all the time,” he says.

—Gabrielle Olya

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com