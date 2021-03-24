"Don't knock it till ya try it," Lizzo said of the fruit-powered meal

What Is 'Nature's Cereal'? All About the TikTok Breakfast Trend That Lizzo Is 'Addicted' To

"Nature's cereal" is all the rage on TikTok — and Lizzo is here for it.

The singer seems to be one of the biggest fans of the breakfast trend that is making the rounds, which consists of a bowl of fruit topped with coconut water and ice, first introduced by @natures_food last month.

"It's actually really good y'all," Lizzo, 32, captioned a recent video of herself putting the meal together, which consisted of blueberries, strawberries, pomegranate seeds and coconut water.

"I like ice with my cereal," she said, topping the bowl with a few frozen cubes before trying the concoction and expressing her approval.

"I'm addicted, y'all. It's really so good," Lizzo said in a follow-up clip of her eating the "cereal," in which she also told the camera, "I don't know what it is about the coconut water but it's, like, creamy. And the pomegranates give you that crunch. And then the blueberries, of course — they put blueberries in cereal and candy."

"Don't knock it till ya try it," the three-time Grammy winner added.

The user running the @natures_food TikTok account first gave his followers a glimpse at the simple dish in February, sharing the benefits he has experienced in eating "nature's cereal": pomegranate seeds, blackberries, blueberries and coconut water.

"Whenever I eat this cereal first thing in the morning, it helps with digestion, so any kind of constipation issues, it'll help — it'll definitely give you relief in that way," he said.

"But my No. 1 thing that I notice is the energy level," he added. "The energy level is through the roof. I literally felt like I could run a marathon."

"I'm telling you, it was crazy. You should definitely try it," he said.

In a conversation with Shape earlier this month, dietitian Elizabeth Huggins, R.D.N., pointed out the benefits of the "nature's cereal" — namely, "antioxidants, phytonutrients, potassium, vitamin C and fiber" — that aid in "brain health and maintaining cognitive function," not to mention "gut health, weight management and cardiovascular health."

Also speaking with Shape, registered dietitian Natalie Rizzo, M.S., R.D., warned that despite its benefits, it's not exactly a balanced meal.

"The only downside to this dish is that it doesn't contain any protein or healthy fats, two nutrients that are necessary to keep you full," she said. "If you eat this 'nature's cereal' for breakfast, you will likely be hungry again an hour later."