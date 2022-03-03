It's business in the front, party in the back for Natural Light's latest promotion

Natty Light Will Pay Fans to Get a Mullet — and Give Them a Beer Every Month They Keep It

Natural Light has found a unique way to celebrate the launch of their new vintage cans.

The beer brand, which released a collection of cans last month designed in their original 1977 packaging, announced that they will will pay fans to get a mullet haircut and send them beer every month for as long as they keep the iconic hairdo going in 2022.

"YOU GET A MULLET ✂️ WE GIVE YOU BEER 🍻" Natty Light wrote on social media. "That's right. Get a mullet and we'll cover the cost of the haircut AND send you beer for every month you keep it going this year."

To enter, fans are asked to post a photo of their mullet on Twitter or Instagram before March 31 with the hashtags #NattyVintage and #sweepstakes.

"We'll keep that monthly shipment of Natty Light coming for as long as you keep the mullet this year," the brand said in a release. "Remember to share your mullet progress on social using the same hashtags on the first of every month."

The mullet has made a comeback recently,

In a survey of 2,000 men last May conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Sport Clips Haircuts, 20% said that if they could bring one popular hairstyle from a bygone decade back into fashion, it would be the classic '80s mullet.

It's not surprising that men have tried out some fads they ended up hating later; 55% admitted they want to change up their look but are afraid to try something new, while another 47% don't know what hairstyles would look good on them.