Everywhere Where You Can Get Free Tacos on National Taco Day

Another national food holiday is upon us, but unlike most holidays, it doesn’t involve breaking the bank—so we’d say that’s definitely worth celebrating.

Thursday, October 4 is National Taco Day, and if your pockets are tight as Halloween slowly approaches, you’re in luck. A little pre-Friday indulgence won’t be a far-fetched dream this week.

Here are all the places you can find taco deals this Thursday.

California Tortilla: The buy-one-get-one-free taco deal will be happening all day at this chain, which has locations all along the east coast.

Chuy’s: Modelo beers and tacos are being sold for only $1 at this Tex-Mex restaurant. If your budget is extremely low, you can push your limits by showing up to Chuy’s dressed as a taco, then snap a photo for social media with the hashtag #NationalTacoDay in order to receive a complimentary meal.

Cold Stone Creamery: Tacos can be dessert, too! For one day only, you can purchase a Waffle Taco at the ice cream chain—just imagine everything you could possibly want in your ice cream cone stuffed inside a waffle taco shell.

Del Taco: The American-style Mexican chain is having a “Taco BOGO” deal for National Taco Day. Once you download the digital coupon provided on the Del Taco website, stop in for your free shredded beef soft taco.

El Pollo Loco: A free coupon is available on this Mexican-style chicken franchise’s website for one free chicken taco al carbon. Along with your fee taco coupon, there is a chance to enter to win a dream come true: free tacos for a year!

Margaritas Mexican Grill: It’s safe to say that this chain, with locations in the New England and other parts of the northeast, is approaching this holiday in a very unique way: They’re bringing back their infamous two-pound, foot-long Taco Gigante. Stuffed with Mexican rice, sauces, cheeses, and four kinds of meats, it’s more than enough for any taco lover.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Forget one-day promotions: Moe’s is celebrating this day for an entire weekend, giving an extra free taco for every two tacos purchased by all Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards members from October 4 to October 7. According to the company’s website, as long as “you are a human being” over the age of 13 with a smartphone, you are eligible to become a Rockin’ Rewards member.

On The Border: The Tex-Mex franchise is offering “endless” tacos all day Thursday for just $8.99, allowing customers to get as close as possible to a taco paradise.

Taco Bell: For just one day only, the famed fast-food joint is introducing the $5 National Taco Day Gift Set, which includes four of their signature hard shell tacos: their classic crunchy taco, along with their Fiery, Cool Ranch and the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos tacos. To show someone you care, digital gift cards for the taco gift set can also be sent to a friend tagged with a personal message.

Taco John’s: In honor or what the company calls “taco week,” this restaurant is handing out free tacos all week long.