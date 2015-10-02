Happy National Taco Day! These Celebrities Love Tacos Just as Much as You Do

It’s hard to believe that National Taco Day is just one day a year, seeing as we celebrate every day like it’s National Taco Day.

We plan on doing it up this year by eating an obscene amount of tacos, naturally — and also by honoring the celebrities who value tacos as much as we do.

Ed Helms knows that waffle tacos still count as tacos, and that taco love is not about exclusivity or purism.

Gigi Hadid is just like us: She dreams about tacos.

Katy Perry knows that taco-eating ambiance is everything.

Amy Schumer celebrates Taco Tuesday, the only day we hold sacred.

Spencer Pratt speaks out about taco social justice issues.

Selena Gomez ends her evenings (and workouts) with tacos, as one does.

Ryan Seacrest knows that the only good part about adulthood is eating tacos whenever you so please.

Austin Mahone loves tacos so much it makes him cry.

Brent Rivera thinks that the best time to eat a taco is at all times.

And last, but not least: Chrissy Teigen has the best taco game of all.

